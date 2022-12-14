Crunchyroll Announces Winter 2023 Anime Schedule

Crunchyroll announced their Winter 2023 anime schedule that begins on December 23. Some anime are tagged with dubbed languages that will be announced at a later day. You can also find the studios animating each series next to their respective titles.

December 23

Lee’s Detective Agency, studio: Gravity Well

January 4

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, studio: Lay-duce (English, German, French, Russian)

(English, German, French, Russian) Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, studio: Bones (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)

(English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French) The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, studios: Liber/Zero-G (English)

January 5

Revenger, studio: Ajia-do (English)

(English) The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World, studio: Cloud Hearts (English, German)

(English, German) ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister!, studio: Bind

January 6

January 7

Trigun Stampede, studio: Orange (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Russian)

(English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Russian) The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, studio: Silver Link (English, French)

(English, French) Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, studio: OLM (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)

(English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German) Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement, studio: Felix Film (English, French)

(English, French) The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World, studio: Blanc. (English, French)

(English, French) Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army, studio: Encourage Films

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a , studio: A-1 Pictures (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)

January 8

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, studio: Maho Film (English, French)

(English, French) In/Spectre Season 2, studio: Brain’s Base

The tale of outcasts, studio: Ashi Production

Handyman Saitō in Another World, studio: C2C (English)

January 9

Vinland Saga Season 2, studio: MAPPA (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)

(English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French) Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire, studio: Comet

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2, studio: Madhouse

Ayakashi Triangle, studio: Connect (German)

January 10

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, studio: MAPPA

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World, studio: Geek Toys (English)

January 11

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, studio: Polygon Pictures

January 13

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2, studio: Hotline (English)

January 14

The Fire Hunter, studio: Signal.MD

January 18

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-, studio: DEEN

Coming Soon:

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2, studio: Silver Link (English)

(English) Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3, studio: To Be Announced ( English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)

The rest are anime that Crunchyroll will continue to stream:

This is currently the entire Winter 2023 anime schedule that Crunchyroll has announced barring any changes.

Source: Crunchyroll