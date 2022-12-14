Crunchyroll Announces Winter 2023 Anime Schedule

Crunchyroll announced their Winter 2023 anime schedule that begins on December 23. Some anime are tagged with dubbed languages that will be announced at a later day. You can also find the studios animating each series next to their respective titles.
December 23
- Lee’s Detective Agency, studio: Gravity Well
January 4
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, studio: Lay-duce (English, German, French, Russian)
- Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, studio: Bones (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
- The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, studios: Liber/Zero-G (English)
January 5
- Revenger, studio: Ajia-do (English)
- The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World, studio: Cloud Hearts (English, German)
- ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister!, studio: Bind
January 6
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War, studio: Tatsunoko Production (English)
- Buddy Daddies, studio: P.A. Works (English)
- Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, studio: J.C. Staff (English)
January 7
- Trigun Stampede, studio: Orange (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Russian)
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, studio: Silver Link (English, French)
- Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, studio: OLM (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
- Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement, studio: Felix Film (English, French)
- The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World, studio: Blanc. (English, French)
- Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army, studio: Encourage Films
- NieR:Automata Ver1.1a , studio: A-1 Pictures (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)
January 8
- By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, studio: Maho Film (English, French)
- In/Spectre Season 2, studio: Brain’s Base
- The tale of outcasts, studio: Ashi Production
- Handyman Saitō in Another World, studio: C2C (English)
January 9
- Vinland Saga Season 2, studio: MAPPA (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire, studio: Comet
- Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
- The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2, studio: Madhouse
- Ayakashi Triangle, studio: Connect (German)
January 10
- Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, studio: MAPPA
- Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World, studio: Geek Toys (English)
January 11
- Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, studio: Polygon Pictures
January 13
- The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2, studio: Hotline (English)
January 14
- The Fire Hunter, studio: Signal.MD
January 18
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-, studio: DEEN
Coming Soon:
- BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2, studio: Silver Link (English)
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3, studio: To Be Announced ( English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
The rest are anime that Crunchyroll will continue to stream:
- Play It Cool, Guys (airs every Monday)
- Shadowverse Flame (airs every Friday)
- My Hero Academia Season 6 (airs every Saturday)
- Blue Lock (airs every Saturday)
- One Piece (airs every Saturday)
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 (airs every Saturday)
- Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break (airs every Saturday)
- Case Closed (Detective Conan) (airs every Saturday)
- Digimon Ghost Game (airs every Saturday)
- Delicious Party Pretty Cure (airs every Saturday)
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (airs every Sunday)
- To Your Eternity Season 2 (airs every Sunday)
- IDOLiSH7! Third Beat! (airs every Sunday)
This is currently the entire Winter 2023 anime schedule that Crunchyroll has announced barring any changes.
Source: Crunchyroll