Crunchyroll Announces Winter 2023 Anime Schedule

Crunchyroll's entire Winter 2023 schedule has been released!

Dabi My Hero Academia Season 6

Crunchyroll announced their Winter 2023 anime schedule that begins on December 23. Some anime are tagged with dubbed languages that will be announced at a later day. You can also find the studios animating each series next to their respective titles.

December 23

  • Lee’s Detective Agency, studio: Gravity Well

January 4

  • Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, studio: Lay-duce (English, German, French, Russian)
  • Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, studio: Bones (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
  • The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, studios: Liber/Zero-G (English)

January 5

  • Revenger, studio: Ajia-do (English)
  • The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World, studio: Cloud Hearts (English, German)
  • ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister!, studio: Bind

January 6

January 7

  • Trigun Stampede, studio: Orange (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Russian)
  • The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, studio: Silver Link (English, French)
  • Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, studio: OLM (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
  • Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement, studio: Felix Film (English, French)
  • The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World, studio: Blanc. (English, French)
  • Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army, studio: Encourage Films
  • NieR:Automata Ver1.1a , studio: A-1 Pictures (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)
Crunchyroll Winter 2023 schedule

January 8

  • By the Grace of the Gods Season 2, studio: Maho Film (English, French)
  • In/Spectre Season 2, studio: Brain’s Base
  • The tale of outcasts, studio: Ashi Production
  • Handyman Saitō in Another World, studio: C2C (English)

January 9

January 10

January 11

  • Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, studio: Polygon Pictures

January 13

  • The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2, studio: Hotline (English)

January 14

  • The Fire Hunter, studio: Signal.MD

January 18

  • Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-, studio: DEEN

Coming Soon:

  • BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2, studio: Silver Link (English)
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3, studio: To Be Announced ( English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)

The rest are anime that Crunchyroll will continue to stream:

  • Play It Cool, Guys (airs every Monday)
  • Shadowverse Flame (airs every Friday)
  • My Hero Academia Season 6 (airs every Saturday)
  • Blue Lock (airs every Saturday)
  • One Piece (airs every Saturday)
  • Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 (airs every Saturday)
  • Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break (airs every Saturday)
  • Case Closed (Detective Conan) (airs every Saturday)
  • Digimon Ghost Game (airs every Saturday)
  • Delicious Party Pretty Cure (airs every Saturday)
  • BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (airs every Sunday)
  • To Your Eternity Season 2 (airs every Sunday)
  • IDOLiSH7! Third Beat! (airs every Sunday)

This is currently the entire Winter 2023 anime schedule that Crunchyroll has announced barring any changes.

Source: Crunchyroll

