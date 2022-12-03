Crunchyroll Announces New Anime Licenses for 2023

Crunchyroll revealed on Saturday that they will be streaming the following new anime in 2023. Each anime is credited with the release date, studio, and director along with a preview, and synopsis provided by Crunchyroll, for each. All of the following anime will be available worldwide except in Asia.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Release Date: January 2023

Studio: MAPPA

Director: Kiyoshi Matsuda

Synopsis: Mukoda Tsuyoshi, an ordinary salaryman, is suddenly transported to another world one day. The unique skill he gains upon arrival in this world is the seemingly useless “Online Grocery.” Mukoda is discouraged at first, but the modern foods he’s able to bring to his new world using this skill prove to have some unbelievable effects!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War

Release Date: January 2023

Studio: Tatsunoko Production

Director: Hidekazu Sato

Synopsis: Septian Calendar Year 1205. Lavi was born in North Ambria, the poorest region in northwestern Zemuria. She enlists in the Northern Jaegers, the largest in the continent, to protect her hometown and distinguish herself from her grandfather Vlad, who was once a hero but betrayed North Ambria. Her devotion to her missions often earned her violations of regulations, and one day, she is ordered to assemble a platoon with Martin, Iseria, and Talion for an impossible spy mission to Erebonia to gather information on the “Imperial Hero,” a mysterious threat to North Ambria.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

Release Date: January 9, 2023

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Director: Ryuichi Kimura

Synopsis: Filled with rage against spirits known as tsukumogami, Kunato Hyoma is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan to help him see a different side. Though both are part of a clan that return the spirits back to their world with divine powers, their experiences with the otherworldly vessels are vastly different. Kunato, robbed of a loved one, and Nagatsuki, saved by them. Can she get through to him?

Handyman Saitō in Another World

Release Date: January 2023

Studio: C2C

Director: Toshiyuki Kubooka

Synopsis: Handyman Saito has never been anyone special. All his life, he’s had average grades, ordinary athletic skill, a commonplace job… But his unremarkable path takes a turn when he wakes up in another world. Here, warriors, wizards, and elves accompany him on quests delving deep into dungeons, and Saito realizes for the first time what it’s like to be needed. After all, who other than the handyman could be trusted to open locked treasure chests or to repair his allies’ equipment? Beginning with a simple “thank you,” this is the story of an ordinary person’s fulfilling life.

The Legendary Hero is Dead!

Release Date: April 2023

Studio: LIDENFILMS

Director: Rion Kujo

Synopsis: Far to the north of the world lies Hell’s Gate, a portal formerly used by the Demon Lord to invade the human realm. Thanks to the legendary hero Shion Bladearts, wielder of Excalibur, and his loyal band of companions, the Gate was sealed off and the demonic threat was vanquished. Unfortunately, the seal was incomplete and has begun to weaken, allowing the demons to once again begin their attack. Worried about the safety of his village, selfish and perverted farmer Touka Scott digs pitfalls to defend against the demons. But fear not, for Shion is on his way to reseal Hell’s Gate and save humanity! Or at least he was, because the legendary hero is dead, having fallen into one of the pitfalls Touka dug. Luckily, dealing with the dead is the specialty of necromancer Anri Haynesworth. While she can’t revive him, Anri can at least salvage their quest by forcing Touka’s soul into Shion’s rotting body and dragging him along to Hell’s Gate in Shion’s place. Not wanting to be left behind, Touka’s childhood friend Yuna Yunis tags along. Together, the three of them set out as what just might be the most unsuitable party to ever try to save the world!

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

Release Date: April 2023

Studio: J.C. Staff

Director: Chiaki Kon

Synopsis: The King of the Beasts and Demons regularly receives female human sacrifices to eat in order to assert the dominance of his people over the human race. However, for the 99th sacrifice, the human girl brought to the capital, Sariphi, intrigues the Beast King. In fact she isn’t afraid of him or any other beast and even accepts her death without begging or crying as she has neither home nor family to return to if she were released. The King finds her intriguing and lets her stay at his side as his consort despite being human. This is the story of how Sariphi will become the queen of the demons and beasts.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

Release Date: Spring 2023, (*Note: Will be available worldwide, including the India subcontinent. Still excluded from the rest of Asia)

Studio: SILVER LINK.

Director: Mirai Minato

Synopsis: “I’ve returned to this town for revenge!” Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he’s lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy… all to make the “Brutal Princess” Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did.

Crunchyroll will continue to announce new anime licenses for 2023 as the current year comes to a close.

Source: Crunchyroll