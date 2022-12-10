Handyman Saitou in Another World Premieres January 8, Trailer Revealed

Handyman Saitou in Another World will premiere on January 8, 2023, according to the official website. A new trailer and key visual were also revealed as part of the announcement which you can check out below. Studio C2C will be handling the animation for the series, making it their second accounted anime project for the coming year. Handyman Saitou in Another World is based on the manga series created by Kazutomo Ichitomo and will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Handyman Saitou in Another World Staff

Toshiyuki Kubooka will be directing Handyman Saiout in Another World at C2C. He is recently known for directing Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina, arguably studio C2C’s most coveted anime series, and directing the three Berserk – The Golden Age Arc movies between 2012-2013. Kenta Ihara will handle the series composition. Some of his best works on series composition and script include Vinland Saga, Terror in Resonance, and Saga of Tanya The Evil. More recently, Ihara handled the series composition for series such as Mieruko-chan, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, and Tomodachi Game. The rest of the staff is as follows:

Art Director : Asuka Kashimura (The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED)

: Asuka Kashimura (The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED) Action Supervision : Shinichi Wada (Gintama: The Final movie)

: Shinichi Wada (Gintama: The Final movie) Art Setting : Chikako Shibata (art director – Toradora!, Bakuman.)

: Chikako Shibata (art director – Toradora!, Bakuman.) Character Design : Yōko Tanabe (animation director – Harukana Receive)

: Yōko Tanabe (animation director – Harukana Receive) Chief Animation Director : Yasuyuki Noda (Princess Connect! Re: Dive), Yōko Tanabe (see above)

: Yasuyuki Noda (Princess Connect! Re: Dive), Yōko Tanabe (see above) Color design : Masato Takagi (Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina)

: Masato Takagi (Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina) Director of Photography : Noriyuki Murakami (Spriggan)

: Noriyuki Murakami (Spriggan) Editing : Keisuke Yanagi (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie)

: Keisuke Yanagi (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) Lettering Design : Yuki Yokoyama (assistant episode director – Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina)

: Yuki Yokoyama (assistant episode director – Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina) Monster Design : Yoshihiro Nagamori (Skeleton Knight in Another World)

: Yoshihiro Nagamori (Skeleton Knight in Another World) Music : Tomotaka Ohsumi (Dagashi Kashi)

: Tomotaka Ohsumi (Dagashi Kashi) Prop Design : Koji Nagatomi (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Koji Nagatomi (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Prop Supervision : Yuki Yokoyama (armor animation director – PuraOre! Pride of Orange)

: Yuki Yokoyama (armor animation director – PuraOre! Pride of Orange) Sound Director : Yuichi Imaizumi (Dropkick on My Devil!)

: Yuichi Imaizumi (Dropkick on My Devil!) Special Effects : Jun Kubota (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-), Yi Yang (Fire Force), Yoshitaka Murakami (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya)

: Jun Kubota (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-), Yi Yang (Fire Force), Yoshitaka Murakami (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya) Supervision: Syouji Masuda (Log Horizon Season 2)

Cast

Morok : Chō (Brook – One Piece)

: Chō (Brook – One Piece) Raelza : Fairouz Ai (Power – Chainsaw Man)

: Fairouz Ai (Power – Chainsaw Man) Lafanpan : Nao Tōyama (Yui Yuigahama – My Teen Romantic Comedy)

: Nao Tōyama (Yui Yuigahama – My Teen Romantic Comedy) Saitō : Ryohei Kimura (Koutarou Bokuto – Haikyuu!)

: Ryohei Kimura (Koutarou Bokuto – Haikyuu!) Mevena : Ayaka Ohashi (Aki Adagaki – Masamune-kun’s Revenge)

: Ayaka Ohashi (Aki Adagaki – Masamune-kun’s Revenge) Ninia : Azusa Tadokoro (Kaoru Seta – BanG Dream!)

: Azusa Tadokoro (Kaoru Seta – BanG Dream!) Monpui : Chikara Honda (Tamura-kun – Tatami Time Machine Blues)

: Chikara Honda (Tamura-kun – Tatami Time Machine Blues) Lavella : Chiwa Saito (Hitagi Senjougahara – Bakemonogatari)

: Chiwa Saito (Hitagi Senjougahara – Bakemonogatari) Gible : Hinata Tadokoro (Dorshe – Ranking of Kings)

: Hinata Tadokoro (Dorshe – Ranking of Kings) Kisurugi : Jun Kasama (Aran Ojiro – Haikyuu!! Season 4)

: Jun Kasama (Aran Ojiro – Haikyuu!! Season 4) Gibungle : Kōichi Sōma (Paracule – Tower of God)

: Kōichi Sōma (Paracule – Tower of God) Franlil : Ruriko Aoki (Nene Onemine – Komi Can’t Communicate)

: Ruriko Aoki (Nene Onemine – Komi Can’t Communicate) Primas : Shiori Izawa (Nanachi – Made in Abyss)

: Shiori Izawa (Nanachi – Made in Abyss) Cains : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito – Sword Art Online)

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito – Sword Art Online) Lychee : Yū Serizawa (Iroha Igarashi – 3D Kanojo: Real Girl)

: Yū Serizawa (Iroha Igarashi – 3D Kanojo: Real Girl) Ririza: Yumiri Hanamori (Ai Hayasaka – Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Handyman Saitou in Another World anime series will release on January 8, 2023.

Source: Official Twitter