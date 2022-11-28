Tomo-chan Is a Girl New Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

The second trailer for the upcoming rom-com series has been revealed!

A new trailer and key visual for Tomo-chan Is a Girl were revealed on Sunday. The series was first announced during Anime Expo back in July of this year. Studio Lay-duce will be animating the series that is set to premiere on January 4, 2023. Tomo-chan Is a Girl is currently Lay-duce’s only announced anime for 2023 and will begin streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Trailer #2

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Staff

Director : Hitoshi Namba (Golden Kamuy Seasons 1-3, Fate/Grand Order: First Order)

: Hitoshi Namba (Golden Kamuy Seasons 1-3, Fate/Grand Order: First Order) Assistant Director : Noriko Hashimoto (Episode Director – Given [ep. 10], High School Fleet [ep. 2. 12])

: Noriko Hashimoto (Episode Director – Given [ep. 10], High School Fleet [ep. 2. 12]) Series Composition : Megumi Shimizu (Banished From The Hero’s Party, My Next Life as a Villainess)

: Megumi Shimizu (Banished From The Hero’s Party, My Next Life as a Villainess) Director of Photography : Yomogiko Murano (Tomodachi Game, Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life)

: Yomogiko Murano (Tomodachi Game, Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life) Chief Animation Directors : Miyako Kamiya (Love Live! Sunshine!!) and Motohiro Taniguchi (Yuru Yuri San☆Hai!)

: Miyako Kamiya (Love Live! Sunshine!!) and Motohiro Taniguchi (Yuru Yuri San☆Hai!) Character Designer : Shiori Hiraiwa (debut)

: Shiori Hiraiwa (debut) Music : Masaru Yokoyama (Astra: Lost in Space, Your Lie in April, Fruits Basket)

: Masaru Yokoyama (Astra: Lost in Space, Your Lie in April, Fruits Basket) Sound Director : Masanori Tsuchiya (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Plastic Memories)

: Masanori Tsuchiya (Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, Plastic Memories) Sound Production Company : INSPION Edge (Engage Kiss)

: INSPION Edge (Engage Kiss) Art Director : Ken’ichi Tatefuji (Drifters, The Squid Girl, Unlimited Psychic Squad)

: Ken’ichi Tatefuji (Drifters, The Squid Girl, Unlimited Psychic Squad) Art Design : Ken’ichi Tatefuji, Kouji Okamoto (Art Director – Oreimo 2, Chaika -The Coffin Princess-)

: Ken’ichi Tatefuji, Kouji Okamoto (Art Director – Oreimo 2, Chaika -The Coffin Princess-) Color design : Tomoko Yamazaki (Hundred, O Maidens in Your Savage Season)

: Tomoko Yamazaki (Hundred, O Maidens in Your Savage Season) Editing: Gō Sadamatsu (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Gurren Lagann, Golden Kamuy, Dennou Coil)

Trailer #1 with subtitles

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Cast

Tomo Aizawa : Rie Takahashi (Emilia – Re: Zero, Megumin – Konosuba, Anzu Hoshina – Romantic Killer)

: Rie Takahashi (Emilia – Re: Zero, Megumin – Konosuba, Anzu Hoshina – Romantic Killer) Junichiro Kubota : Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama – Haikyuu!, Sakuta Azusagawa – Bunny Girl Senpai)

: Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama – Haikyuu!, Sakuta Azusagawa – Bunny Girl Senpai) Misuzu Gundo : Rina Hidaka (Milim – Reincarnated as a Slime, Filo – The Rising of the Shield Hero)

: Rina Hidaka (Milim – Reincarnated as a Slime, Filo – The Rising of the Shield Hero) Carol Olston : Sally Amaki (Sakura Fujima – 22/7)

: Sally Amaki (Sakura Fujima – 22/7) Tatsumi Tanabe: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito – Sword Art Online, Soma Yukihara – Food Wars!, Vash – Trigun Stampede)

Takahashi, Hidaka, and Amaki are perform the ending song for the series titled “yurukuru＊love.” while artist Maharajan performs the opening theme song titled “Kurae! Telepathy”.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Manga

The romantic-comedy, four-panel manga written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida began serialization in 2015 on Seikaisha’s Twi4 Twitter account and the Saizensen website. The series ran until the final volume was released in 2019. US-based publisher Seven Seas bought the license in 2018 and has since published all 8 volumes

Tomo-chan Is a Girl won in the “web manga category” at Da Vinci and Niconico’s 2015 Next Manga Awards out of 15 nominees. The awards began in 2014 with the goal of introducing new series that are expected to break out in the future. The series beat out Tsuzui’s “Fujoshi no Tsuzui-san”, which finished as the runner-up.

Tomo and Jun have been best buds since they were little kids, but now that they’re in high school, Tomo wants to be more than friends…too bad Jun just sees her as ‘one of the guys.’ Tomo may be a tomboy, but she’s determined to prove to Jun that she’s a woman, too! Manga synopsis via Seven Seas

Tomo-chan Is a Girl will be released on January 4, 2023, with studio Lay-duce handling the animation.

Source: Crunchyroll