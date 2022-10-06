To Your Eternity Season 2 Reveals Third Official Trailer, Premieres October 23

The third official trailer for To Your Eternity Season 2 has been revealed!

To Your Eternity Season 2 has revealed the third official trailer ahead of the upcoming season’s October 23 premiere. The trailer features the first season’s opening theme “PINK BLOOD” by Hikaru Utada. The upcoming sequel will air during the Fall 2022 anime season and stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Studio Drive will be animating the new season this time around as Brain’s Base animated Season 1. The new season will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

To Your Eternity Season 2- third official trailer

To Your Eternity Season 2 will pick up right where the previous season left off. Reiji Kawashima will be reprising his role as Fushi with Kenjiro Tsuda also returning as The Observer. Mitsuki Saiga is cast as Kahaku. Takehito Koyasu will voice Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis. And Tomori Kusunoki will voice the role of Hisame.

To Your Eternity Season 2 – second official trailer

To Your Eternity Season 2 Staff

Kiyoko Sayama will be directing the series at studio Brain’s Base. Other directing works of Sayama’s include Vampire Knight and Skip Beat! Sayama has also directed episodes for numerous popular anime including A Certain Scientific Railgun T and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Shinzō Fujita will be returning for Season 2 to handle the series composition along with Ryo Kawasaki, who will be producing the soundtrack, Koji Yabuno (character designs), and Takeshi Takadera (sound director).

No other staff or cast members have been announced at this time.

To Your Eternity Manga

The anime is an adaptation of the manga created by Yoshitoki Oima that first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2016. The series is currently ongoing and has published a total of 16 volumes as of 2022. Kodansha is currently publishing the series in English with Volume 17 set to release on July 26, 2022.

To Your Eternity won the award for “Best Shōnen Manga” at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards. Oima also received the “Daruma de la Meilleure Nouvelle Série” award in 2018 at the Japan Expo Paris for the series.

In the beginning, an “orb” is cast unto Earth. “It” can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates “it”; and come back to life after death. “It” morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, “it” becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a “person”. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves. Anime synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter