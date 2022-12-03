The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War New Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War was revealed on Saturday featuring the main theme “The story so far” by Chisato Akita (MIT GATHERING). The upcoming series animated by studio Tatsunoko Production is set to begin airing on January 8, 2023, and will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide (excluding Asia). The anime series is based on the widely popular RPG game released back in 2013 by Nihon Falcom. The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin was released in Japan back in September and is the 20th game of the franchise.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War Staff

Hidekazu Sato will be directing the series, making it his first directorial role for an anime series in five years. The last series Sato directed was Last Hope (Juushinki Pandora) which aired in 2018. Other directorial works of Satu include Nobunaga the Fool, Aquarion Logos, and Kiss Dum: Engage Planet. Hideki Ryōga and Mao Emura (AMAZING STRANGER) are in charge of the series composition with Mina Ōsawa in charge of character design. Ōsawa was also the character designer for series such as Given and Gakuen Babysitters.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War Cast

Lavian Winslet – Makoto Koichi (Sadao Maou – The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2)

– Makoto Koichi (Sadao Maou – The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2) Iseria Frost – Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Malty Melromarc – The Rising of the Shield Hero)

– Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Malty Melromarc – The Rising of the Shield Hero) Martin S. Robinson – Yūichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojou – Jujutsu Kaisen)

– Yūichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojou – Jujutsu Kaisen) Talion Drake – Yūki Ono (Jousuke Higashikata – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4)

– Yūki Ono (Jousuke Higashikata – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4) Grak Gromash – Haruhiko Jo (Streusen – One Piece)

– Haruhiko Jo (Streusen – One Piece) Altina Orion – Inori Minase (Rem – Re: Zero)

– Inori Minase (Rem – Re: Zero) Ivano – Jun Fukushima (Kazuma Satou – KonoSuba)

– Jun Fukushima (Kazuma Satou – KonoSuba) Rean Schwarzer – Kouki Uchiyama (Meruem – Hunter x Hunter)

– Kouki Uchiyama (Meruem – Hunter x Hunter) Jeina Storm – Mie Sonozaki (Cynthia Moore – Great Pretender)

– Mie Sonozaki (Cynthia Moore – Great Pretender) Tack – Ryūichi Kijima (Mitsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

– Ryūichi Kijima (Mitsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Logan Mugart – Takayuki Kondō (Kōshirō Fuwa – Tsurune Season 2)

Synopsis

Septian Calendar Year 1205. Lavi was born in North Ambria, the poorest region in northwestern Zemuria. She enlists in the Northern Jaegers, the largest in the continent, to protect her hometown and distinguish herself from her grandfather Vlad, who was once a hero but betrayed North Ambria. Her devotion to her missions often earned her violations of regulations, and one day, she is ordered to assemble a platoon with Martin, Iseria, and Talion for an impossible spy mission to Erebonia to gather information on the “Imperial Hero,” a mysterious threat to North Ambria.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War trailer is the second released ahead of its premiere in January. You can also watch the first trailer with English subtitles.

Source: Official Website