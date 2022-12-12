Returnal PC Requirements Revealed

It was confirmed during The Game Awards last week that the long-suspected PC port of Returnal was definitely happening. Now, the game’s PC requirements have been revealed, and it seems as though the game might be a bit intensive in terms of its hardware needs.

According to the details shared on the Returnal Steam page, players on PC will need some fairly substantial kit to run Returnal even at the minimum recommended specs. At the minimum level, PC players will need to have an Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) or an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) processor. They’ll also need to have an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or an AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) graphics card and 16 GB of RAM. On top of this, 60 GB of available space will be required on their hard disk.

The recommended specifications to run Returnal on Steam jump up a bit further still. Players will need to have either an Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) or an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) processor to run the game smoothly. In addition, they’ll need either an NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or an AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB) graphics card installed, alongside 32 GB of RAM for optimal performance. As with the minimum requirements, 60 GB of hard disk space will need to be available in order to play the game at its best.

Returnal is one of a number of Sony-based games that’s heading to PC in 2023, although as of yet we don’t have an exact release date for the hit roguelike time loop shooter. The game’s PC port is being looked after by Climax Studios, which is based in the UK and has been at the helm of Silent Hill: Origins and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, as well as working with Housemarque on some of its previous titles. Interestingly, the Returnal Steam page also clarifies that the game will not support crossplay with PS5, meaning that PC and PS5 players won’t be able to jump into the game’s co-op options together. However, Steam achievements will be included as part of the PC version.

Returnal PC Requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space



Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) / AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

Source