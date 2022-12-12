Doom Creator John Romero Builds Sigil 2 On Twitch Stream

John Romero, co-inventor of games like Doom, Wolfenstein, and Quake took to Twitch to share his development of a brand-new episode for Doom. Romero, who pioneered the early FPS genre along with id Software back in 1993 noted that the title would be a sequel to Sigil, an additional episode released for Doom (1993) by Romero on May 31st, 2019. Sigil 2 is scheduled to release next year.

Designed and built by Romero, Sigil 2 expands on the classic shooter formula of Doom (1993) with brand-new maps and levels. The original Sigil, which was announced during Doom‘s 25th anniversary and released on May 31st, 2019 was the first in Romero’s personally crafted additional levels for Doom. Sigil 2, which is set to release in 2023 will coincide with Doom‘s 30th anniversary. I feel old.

Romero noted in the live stream that what he created was “not the final level. I worked on it for hours and only have a little room because I’m doing a lot of work on the detail level and want to do some custom textures. My process is to come up with the idea, come up with a sketch for it, and then start working on it, though it does get a lot of revision. The way I design levels is I do a little bit of work and then I run it. A little bit more work and then I run it again – I just test it and test it and test it.”

Sigil 2 isn’t the only project Romero is currently working on. Romero Games are currently in the process of creating a brand-new shooter title using Unreal Engine 5. In a press release from Romero Games, the message read: “It’s a new dawn for Romero Games. We’re working with a major publisher to develop John Romero’s next shooter: an all-new FPS with an original, new IP. Our team is expanding, and we’re looking for talented people for all positions and at all experience levels, particularly those with Unreal Engine 5 experience.”

There’s plenty of amazing work going on at Romero Games at the moment and if you’re an FPS fan the team at Romero Games seems to have a ton of surprises waiting for you in 2023 and beyond. If you’d like to check out Romero’s full 5-hour Twitch stream regarding Sigil 2 you can do so here.

Source: TheRomero Twitch