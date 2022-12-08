Forspoken Demo Details Leaked By PlayStation Japan

Forspoken is one of the heavy hitters to come out the blocks early in 2023, a year that is filling rapidly with enormous AAA titles from a range of publishers including Capcom, Blizzard, EA, Warner Bros, PlayStation, Nintendo and more. Alongside Forspoken, Square-Enix is going hard with other titles for the Q1/Q2 window including Final Fantasy XVI, and Octopath Traveler II, but when it comes to Forspoken, it seems as though fans will be getting a taste of the game a little sooner than its January 24, 2023 release date, with the PlayStation Japan social media team apparently spilling the beans on a Forspoken demo that is coming imminently!

Only days ago PlayStation and Square-Enix announced that a Forspoken stream, lasting approximately 11 minutes in length would be aired this coming Friday at 10AM PT that would be showing off a significant chunk of gameplay for the game. From the sounds of things, the PlayStation Japan social media team however were a little too quick in jumping the gun and revealed that a demo would also be coming. The now-removed tweet announced the presence of a demo, and was scooped up by a range of users including @Renka_schedule, who screenshotted the tweet and shared it for all to see, not realising the news that they had initially stumbled onto when the PlayStation Japan account deleted its tweet.

The news of the demo is likely to stem from the upcoming stream, but could just as likely come from the upcoming Geoff Keighley-hosted event, The Game Awards where we’ve already learned that fellow Square-Enix title Final Fantasy XVI will be present, as well as a host of other titles including Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Horizon Forbidden West‘s DLC, and more.

When we last saw Forspoken gameplay, in an August gameplay demo, Square-Enix said of the game,

Players can choose to wreak magical havoc on enemies, fighting in a controlled frenzy and unleashing a barrage of quick-fire spells or they can take a more methodical approach wielding powerful and calculated attacks on their adversaries. In Forspoken, no two fights are ever the same

Here is hoping that what we see in this upcoming stream, and that we may soon go hands-on with in this demo accurately resembles the sentiments that Square-Enix has shared about the game above.

Forspoken will launch on PS5, and PC on January 24, 2023.

Source