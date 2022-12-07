Rainbow Six Siege Will Get Cross Play and Cross Platform Progression in 2023

It's a huge reward to Rainbow Six Siege's most loyal players who have jumped platforms to keep playing.

Ubisoft is finally rewarding their most loyal Rainbow Six Siege players who have played across different platforms with two new features; cross platform play and cross platform progression.

Cross platform progression will allow players to unify their progress, in-game currencies, and items, across all the platforms they have played. This will be enabled by a giant data migration the moment Season 7, Operation Solar Raid, begins next year.

You will receive a prompt logging onto Ubisoft Connect, that your data is being migrated to Ubisoft’s own servers, and then that data will also be merged with those from other platforms. If you have the game on Xbox One and PC, for example, you will have to log on to both platforms to migrate your data and get them unified.

The idea behind this data migration is after its all done, you will be able to play Rainbow Six Siege on any platform you want, and pick up where you left off. One Ubisoft Connect account, one save with all your cash, items, operators, cosmetics, etc. This also includes things like your rank progression rank history, skill rating, Battle Pass. Also included is the new reputation score system.

For cross platform play, this will also be enabled by Ubisoft Connect, so you will be able to use voice chat with any other player, no matter what platform they are on. However, there are limitations to the platform interoperability.

Basically, console players (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5) can all play with each other, and PC players across Steam, Epic, Ubisoft’s client, and Amazon Luna, can play with each other, but console and PC players cannot play with each other. Ubisoft has not indicated they intend to bring the console and PC pools later in the future, but as indicated above, players who have both a PC version and console version will still have one save for all the progress they make on any platform.

Cross platform play is also enabled by default, with the seeming expectation most players will be pairing up in this way. You can deactivate cross platform play after the fact, but you will receive a notification if you try to join a team or game which has cross platform play enabled. You will have to then re-enable it to keep playing.

There will be an icon and other indicators to let players know they are entering cross play games.

With both cross platform play and cross progression, Ubisoft hopes to keep their loyal Rainbow Six Siege fanbase playing, hopefully for another five years or more.

Source: Ubisoft