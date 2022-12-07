Capcom Reminds People to Tune In to The Game Awards

A new Mega Man game has been rumored to be in the works

The Game Awards is one of the most important events of the video game calendar; not only do we find out which games have taken which prize home, but it’s also a time that studios like to take advantage of and attempt to reveal some big news. This could be a new trailer, a release date, or just the announcement of a game, whatever it is, be sure that this year’s event is set to feature more of the same.

One of the studios that could be making waves at this year’s The Game Awards is Capcom, who recently tweeted to remind people to tune into the event that will be taking place on Thursday (December 8). The tweet which you can see below simply said “We’re excited to watch #TheGameAwards this Thursday for all the incredible announcements and awards! Make sure to tune in!” This could be just an innocent little tweet that shows the developer’s excitement about the event, but it could – and we like to think of it as this way – be far more cryptic than you might think.

🏆 https://t.co/B4qtIlbMqs pic.twitter.com/EchC6LHAGG — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) December 6, 2022 Capcom’s tweet about The Game Awards 2022

There have been a lot of rumors about some possible upcoming Capcom games in recent times, so could this year’s Game Awards event be the platform in which Capcom reveals a few things? Fingers crossed at least. One of the games that fans are hoping they will get to see is a new Mega Man game, with reports suggesting that the long-time Japanese video game publisher is developing multiple new games that will be tied to the long-running Mega Man series.

It is thought that Capcom is working on three new Mega Man games, but details are a little scarce at the moment. It has been noted though that each of these projects will be independent of the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection which will be released at some point in 2023. But here’s the important part, reports are suggesting that Capcom could look to hold some sort of showcase that coincides with the 35th anniversary of Mega Man, which was launched back in December 1987. There’s no guarantee that this will happen, but it would be interesting to see some Mega Man-related content at this year’s Game Awards for that reason.

It’s not just Mega Man that fans are hoping to see from Capcom at this year’s event though, how great would it be if there was a Marvel vs. Capcom announcement, it’s about time, right? Or perhaps a Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay reveal, as it was revealed in September that the game was in development. What about some news regarding the highly anticipated Pragmata, we are due an update about that title as well. Who knows what Capcom has planned, but let’s hope it’s not just a Resident Evil update of some kind, that would be very underwhelming.

