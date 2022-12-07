Elden Ring: How To Use Colosseums For PVP | Multiplayer Update Guide

The colosseums are finally open. Elden Ring has introduced 3v3 multiplayer battles to the Lands Between — the previously useless colosseum locations are open to the public, and each colosseum has a different gameplay type to try out. If you’re one of the millions of players looking to return for a round of online PVP combat, this is what you need to know. Here’s where to find the three new colosseum combat grounds and what modes are found at each one.

Even without our guide, you’ll probably be able to find the three colosseums. Check your map — the colosseums are clearly visible if you have the map unlocked in Limgrave, Caelid or Leyndell. The colosseums are large circular structures on the map, usually guarded by an extremely big pot-man-thing. This guy won’t attack you. You can walk on by and activate the colosseum to begin one of your game modes.

We’ll still show off the locations if you’re struggling and explain what each colosseum is for. There are different modes waiting for you here — and some are more chaotic than others.

Colosseum PVP Update | Locations & Modes

There are three PVP Colosseums — the previously locked colosseums are now open for online PVP matches with 3v3 teams. Each of the locations has a different type of online combat. There are specific modes and mutators at each colosseum, so you’ll want to know what these colosseums do before visiting. Here’s where to find them and what PVP modes are available.

PSA: To unlock colosseum locations and modes at the Roundtable Hold, visit each colosseum and unlock. Then you can queue for modes at the hub.

The PVP modes in Limgrave are timed events where players attempt to get the most kills before the time expires.

Limgrave : On the north ridge, directly north of the Warmaster’s Shack . United Combat Mode : Two teams battle for supremacy. The event is timed — the team with the most kills wins. Combat Ordeal Mode : No teams. In this Free-For-All mode, all players fight each other in a massive chaotic fight. The event is timed — whichever player gets the most kills wins.

: On the north ridge, directly north of the .

The most honorable arena is Leyndell, the Royal Colosseum. This is also one of the trickiest to reach. You’ll need to progress far into the game to access this area.

Leyndell : Access the city through the East Capital Ramparts entrance. Immediately visible and available up the path. Duel Mode : 1v1 combat. Two players enter the ring. One player leaves alive. No respawns.

: Access the city through the entrance. Immediately visible and available up the path.

The most chaotic arena. This arena has all game modes with the added modifier that players can summon Spirit Ashes here. If you want even more madness, this is the arena.

Caelid : On the northern ridge of the main mass of Caelid, accessible from the Deep Siofra Well . United Combat Mode : Two teams. 3v3. Team with the most kills wins. Spirit Ashes are allowed. Combat Ordeal Mode : 6-player Free-For-All mode. Player with the most kills wins. Spiri Ashes are allowed. Duel Mode : 1v1 mode. No time limit. Ends after one death. Spirit Ashes are allowed.

: On the northern ridge of the main mass of Caelid, accessible from the .

And that’s all the new features, added suddenly for Elden Ring PVP fans. Which colosseum is your favorite? Which do you think you’ll be revisiting the most? And is this update everything you hoped for? We’ll continue to explore once we know more about the ever-evolving meta.