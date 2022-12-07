Elden Ring Opens the Coliseum in Patch 1.08 Available Now

The latest patch for FromSoftware’s latest game Elden Ring will open the doors to coliseums across The Lands Between. These coliseums will allow for a new type of online play, allowing for players to take part in a multitude of PvP modes beyond the typical invasions and duels that have existed up until now. Each coliseum will feature different game modes and rulesets for a variety of unique PvP matches.

First off is the Limgrave Coliseum which will feature United Combat and Ordeal Combat. These modes feature multiple Tarnished in chaotic point-based battles.

United Combat: In United Combat, players form up into two teams in a hectic Team Death Match style game. These battles are timed and allow for respawning, the team with the most points at the end of the match walks away with the win.

Ordeal Combat: Ordeal Combat functions very much like United Combat; only this time it’s every man for himself! Ordeal Combat is a complete free for all where the player with the most points will triumph with the win.

Second is the Royal Coliseum in Leyndell. This smaller arena allows players to take part in duels. While duels have already existed in Elden Ring for a while now, players were forced to search for multiplayer markings in order to play together. This caused players to make impromptu arenas out of open areas, most notably near Raya Lucaria. Now players have an official one stop spot for PvP duels in Leyndell.

Lastly, there’s the Caelid Coliseum. This foreboding edifice devoted to violence will host some of the most hectic battles of all. Caelid plays host to every PvP mode listed above, United Combat, Ordeal Combat, and duels. If you find yourself wondering why anyone would bother going anywhere else if Caelid has it all, Caelid also has a special rule: Spirit Ash summons are allowed. There’s no holds barred in Caelid and with the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes, it’ll be like there’s twice as many players on the field.

The new update also features some quality of life and balance changes to the game, most notably there’s some new hairstyles to play with. If you’re going to be flexing your PvP skills you might as well look your best right? There’s more than a few weapon balances too in the latest patch, which notably buffs the speed of most weapons while decisively nerfing thrusting swords and heavy thrusting swords.

Elden Ring patch 1.08 is available now.

