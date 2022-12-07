Rainbow Six Siege Introduces New Operator Solis With An Anime

I think if you liked 80s anime, you might like Solis.

Ubisoft has introduced the latest operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege, Solis, with a flashy new anime, made by Ubisoft themselves.

Solis is the newest operator joining the game’s playable roster. Hailing from Colombia, she has a flashy soldier suit that both looks realistic and has design elements reminiscent of 1980s anime. In fact, conceptual artist Sunshine Kim came up with the brilliant idea to give Solis’ helmet small antenna, that go up when they are activated, and recess back into the helmet when deactivated.

Solis has an ability that will absolutely change the meta. Using her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor, she can scan her surroundings for gadgets that are actively being used, and subsequently can use that ability to track down where opponents are. For those unfamiliar with the game, Rainbow Six Siege is filled to the brim with useful gadgets like drones, cameras, breaching charges, claymores, etc.

Solis players will activate an AR like interface in the game to use her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor’s gadget tracking ability. She has a bracelet and gloves alongside her helmet, which she uses to find devices in her surroundings, past walls and different floors.

Solis can tell her teammates where the gadgets her using voice or text chat. If it is available, she can also use her secondary ability to do so; a smart ping that immediately tags the gadgets to all her teammates.

It’s all a very unique way of creating this idea with players that you are entering an AR or VR experience yourself, in the confines of a more traditional game. The actual gameplay itself is classic Ubisoft puzzle solving, as you have to place the gadgets you find in a small window of your virtual user interface, in the center of it, and focus there, to properly identify them.

The anime is a short and sweet introduction to the character and the scenario she enters in the world of Rainbow Six Siege. As part of Caveira’s Ghosteyes Squad, she infiltrates Nighthaven’s Kali arranging for a shipment of weapons.

Caveira and Solis work together to take down Kali. Kali professes someone stole Nighthaven’s weapons to kill Yahata, and it wasn’t her. They then inform her they won’t be allowing her to start a war over the theft.

Ubisoft is reserving more information about Caveira and Ghosteyes Squad for the start of the next season, named Operation Solar Raid, coming next year.

Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Solar Raid is coming next year. You can watch the anime below.

