Elden Ring Is Getting A Update Tomorrow

Big surprise for Elden Ring fans has a update is coming tomorrow on December 7! This update will be a free Colosseum Update where you will have to prove your worth in various duels, battles, and more. It was just officially announced moments ago that this update would be coming and the internet is already excited, especially the games fans.

Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum.



Prove your worth in various duels and battles, together or on your own in the free Colosseum Update. Coming December 7.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/TAq4c0vaG2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) December 6, 2022

One thing we know so far about the update is that a new PVP mode, which has actually been rumored for some time, will be able to play for free to all players once the update launches on PC and consoles tomorrow, December 7.

“The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls and team fights,” says a advertisement press.

More About Elden Ring And The Update

This update was honestly kinda announced out of nowhere from Bandai Namco and From Software. The update launching is free, but that’s not the end of the new content coming to the game…reporter Jason Schreier shared on Twitter that From Software will be announcing a DLC for Elden Ring on Thursday during The Game Awards which will start at 7:30 EST.

However, The Colosseum update which is coming tomorrow, will invite players into a new 1 v 1 duel either a part of a team or in free-for-all matches. This update is 1.80 but unfortunately the full patch notes haven’t been announced yet. Software haven’t shared any specifics about the update patches or how multiplayer will work in Elden Ring…but there is a trailer which you can watch below.

Elden Ring was recently just announced as the best-selling game of 2022 in the US so far – there only being a few weeks for any game to surpass that. So far the game is expected to sell better than the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II which is outstanding as it will be most-likely finishing the year off with the best-selling title in America for 2022. For example, the latest count of the game is 17.5 million copies sold…which is a huge difference than its past two games experienced.

As you see above, there is still a lot coming to Elden Ring and a lot to be announced, so be sure to get your consoles and PC ready to update tomorrow as the new update launches. We will try to bring you full patch notes when they are announced.

So be sure to check out Elden Ring tomorrow and update it to get the most out of its new mode. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC from Steam.

