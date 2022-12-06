Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Get Obi-Wan DLC

The sequel to Fallen Order is set to be revealed at this year’s Game Awards

You may have heard a lot of recent news regarding the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, with the game’s huge reveal coming at this year’s The Game Awards (Thursday 8 December) it means that this week is bound to be filled to the brim with rumors about the game. One rumor that has been circulating today is the possibility of an Obi-Wan DLC coming to the game, which would be absolutely fine by us.

The sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s fantastic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and it should hopefully be launched early next year. A little more on that though because we reported recently that the game could be making its way on March 16, after the game’s Steam listing was revealed online, but the finer details are set to be announced on Thursday at The Game Awards.

More on that Steam listing though because it gave away a few more details too. The game’s Steam page has been updated to include not only the release date but also information regarding cosmetic DLC that pays homage to one of the most iconic Jedi in the whole Star Wars universe.

The page highlights that the “Standard Edition” of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come with the Hermit Cosmetic, Hermit Lightsaber Set, and some Combustion Blasters as pre-order bonuses. Now, if you’re a super fan with a great nose for attention to detail, then you will know that these are of course Obi-Wan inspired cosmetics that will allow you to dress up as the famed Jedi Master and use his weapons of choice too.

It makes sense to include an Obi-Wan DLC because the universe in which the game is set actually takes place at the same time as the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi. This offers up a lot of potential ideas, could Cal Kestis call upon the help of the exiled Jedi? Or will their paths cross randomly and they then team up to form a super Jedi crime-fighting duo? It would feel a bit weird if we were only able to wear his clothes and not meet Obi-Wan in the game, wouldn’t it?

All these pre-order bonuses should hopefully be confirmed alongside the official release date of the game during The Game Awards 2022, so make sure you turn in to this year’s event because this isn’t the only game that will be talked about.

Source