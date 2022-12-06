Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Might Be A Huge Drain On Your Hard Drive

With the newly-announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor recently confirmed to appear at The Game Awards later this week, fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming sequel. The game’s speculated release date of March 16 is expected to be addressed during Thursday’s live event. However, one of the other notable leaks to come out of yesterday’s coverage of the game was that of its apparent system requirements.

It seems as though those hoping to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will need to start taking a look at the storage space on their systems. Whether you’re planning on playing the game on console or PC, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks as though it’ll be pretty resource-intensive. Specifically in terms of space on your hard disk on PC, where an astonishing 130GB of hard drive space will be required.

That’s according to details spotted on the game’s Steam page yesterday, and noted by Gamesradar+. The leak looks to have been accidental, as right now as things stand, all details regarding the release date and almost all system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have since been pulled from Steam. However, Gamesradar+ managed to pull the following details from the page before they were removed. As always, take them with a pinch of salt until official confirmation is provided, but they may give an indication of exactly what kind of requirements will be needed to run this game on your hardware.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minimum PC Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

Storage: 130GB

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Recommended PC Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5-1160:0 | Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU 8GB VRAM | RTX 2070 | RX 6700 XT

Storage: 130GB

While these are the main requirements on PC, it’s not too much of a leap to see how this could translate for players on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Whether or not the storage space requirement will be exactly the same, we’ll just have to wait and see. Either way, it seems like this could be a fairly substantial download, so it might be worth having a look through your backlog and seeing where some space can be made. We’ll hopefully find out more details for certain on Thursday, December 8, when The Game Awards kicks off at 4.30 PM PT / 7.30 PM ET / 12.30 AM / GMT / 1.30 AM CET.

Source