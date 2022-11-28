CD Projekt Red Hits Record Breaking Financial Quarter Thanks To Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red is a massive video game company, and for years they were known for their RPG series, The Witcher. However, after their immense success with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, fans quickly took to anticipating their next new title release, Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, this game was not the massive hit the developers initially hoped for. But after years of working on the title, it seems that the development studio turned things around. Now, it looks like CD Projekt Red has had a massive third quarter in terms of its financial performance thanks to the game.

The folks over at the studio recently held an earnings call where the development team unveiled that they managed to have the best third quarter in their history. But what’s most interesting here is that Cyberpunk 2077’s strong sales have managed to pull the company through to the record-breaking quarter. That’s quite the turnaround the company has had with the game. After its initial release, the developers had to really adjust to what this game’s future would entail. Certain aspects, such as multiplayer, were scrapped, and the long hopeful road of DLC expansions has instead turned into one upcoming paid DLC release.

But again, the game has turned itself around. We saw the title delisted, several players requesting refunds, and compilations of videos showcasing the sheer amount of bugs this game had. Even performance issues made Cyberpunk 2077 seemingly impossible to play for specific platforms. However, rather than scrapping the entire project, developers provided further patch updates to align the gameplay experience more with what the studio initially had planned. As a result, there’s certainly quite a change to the gameplay experience today compared to what it was.

While it’s clear that the folks over at CD Projekt Red are seeing new interest in Cyberpunk 2077, the various patches won’t be taking all the credit. The hit anime series Cyberpunk Edgerunners is also to credit here. This series was a massive success on the Netflix streaming platforms, so we’re not surprised that fans have been itching to dive into Night City from that series alone. But our official time with Night City will end this upcoming year. The developers are releasing Phantom Liberty, the only expansion for the game that will add new campaign content into the mix in 2023.

Fortunately, we know that a successor to Cyberpunk 2077 is in development, but what that game will entail remains a mystery. Likewise, while official development might be wrapping up for their cyberpunk RPG, there is still mod support. This will allow fans to craft unique experiences, items, quests, characters, and more into the game. So even if we don’t have anything new officially coming after Phantom Liberty’s launch, there might still be some fantastic fan creations worth checking out.

