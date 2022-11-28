Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Releases The Last Chapter December 6

After two whole years of ongoing content, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be wrapping up its Viking saga next month. Ubisoft has revealed the release date for its “The Last Chapter” DLC as being next Tuesday, December 6.

The DLC will be the final part of protagonist Eivor’s story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and will wrap up two years of raiding, relationships and open-world adventures. Described in the official tweet as a “free story-driven epilogue,” the content looks set to send players on a quest to discover a number of memories to explore ways of ending the Viking’s story. Ubisoft has previously explained that the DLC will provide players with “a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor’s saga,” which is sure to have players both keen to explore the ending of their hero’s story and somewhat sad to see it come to a close.

Available December 6. — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 28, 2022

Regardless, the upcoming adventures in The Last Chapter have been designed to bring about closure to players’ adventures with Eivor and the Raven Clan. It’ll also tie up some of the wider storylines experienced throughout the game, although players will have to explore these for themselves to find out how things turn out with their favourite characters. However, there are some prerequisites to being able to start The Last Chapter. In order to jump into the final part of the story, players will need to have completed the following game milestones.

Complete the main storyline by pledging to all territories of England

Complete the mythical story arcs of Asgard and Jotunheim

Upgrade your settlement to level 5 and construct the Jomsviking barracks

Kill all targets of the Order of the Ancients and unveil its leader

The Last Chapter DLC will also be coming as part of title update 1.6.2, which will add some new content, including the option to keep Eivor’s hood raised at any particular time, as opposed to just when in stealth mode. One thing that won’t be coming as part of the last title update though is an option for New Game+. This hasn’t gone down to well with the community, however, Ubisoft has justified the decision, explaining that “when investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

Either way, it’s fair to say that the semi-live service-style operation of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been a major success for Ubisoft. No doubt the publisher is now looking ahead to the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but it’s definitely worth reflecting on the positive impact releasing two years’ worth of post-launch content has had for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

