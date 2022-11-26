The Callisto Protocol Gets Live-Action Commercial

The Callisto Protocol is less than a week away from launch on console and PC, and fans can’t wait. The game has slowly been building hype since its announcement, and fans are impressed by what they see. The team behind the game are some of the same people who made the early Dead Space games. Those titles were known for their horror themes and unique way of dealing with enemies, and their new title seems to be along those same lines but cranked up to eleven. So naturally, gamers want to experience the game in the best way possible. That way, they can witness all the gore and horror the title intends to unleash on them.

Thankfully, the game’s official Twitter posted the PC specs to look at and see if your system can handle the “minimum” and “recommended” requirements to play it. So you have time to upgrade your gear if you need to, but don’t wait too long. This won’t be a game you want to wait on.

As for what The Callisto Protocol is, that would be a third-person horror title where you are Jacob Lee. Jacob is an inmate at a prison colony on the moon of Callisto, which orbits Jupiter. Fate put him there, and now he has to survive what’s coming. Not long after he arrives, the inmates transform into something monstrous. He’ll have to escape the prison, survive encounters with these monsters, and figure out the truth of what’s going on on the moon.

The game does not give you “loads of impressive weaponry” to blast through the monsters. Instead, you’re in a prison colony, so you’ll have to make due with what you have. Through Jacob, you’ll improvise and adapt your strategies to take down the beasts that attack you. But be warned, the monsters will adapt as well.

The team has noted that they’re taking what they did with Dead Space and putting it on another level. So, for example, you’ll have more insight into who Jacob Lee is, what he’s feeling from moment to moment and experience all the terror through his eyes in a very visceral way. There was even a live-action commercial for the game that features star Josh Duhamel:

Survival is indeed the name of the game here, and by all accounts, it’s going to be a fun yet terrifying experience. If that’s the kind of game you love, then December 2nd can’t come fast enough for you!

Source: Twitter