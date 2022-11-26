Far Cry 6 To Reveal Expansion In Livestream Event!

The Far Cry series has been the backbone of Ubisoft’s open-world titles for some time. Since the third main entry, a game that surprised everyone with its quality and storyline, gamers have always looked forward to what would come next from the franchise. Of course, not everything hit, but the peaks were widely praised, such as with the fifth entry. Far Cry 6 wasn’t as grand as that title, but it did make an impact in its own way, and fans have been curious about the DLC content for the game. They’ll get their answers on the 29th during a special live stream event.

The event was announced on Twitter via a small teaser in which a purple crystal appears on screen, followed by a voice saying, “What is this?” Then, the crystal shatters to reveal the logo for Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds.

Tune-in November 29th at 10AM PT to find out more.

What the title implies has been heavily debated by this point. Many feel it’s going to be a multiversal kind of content, while others think it will be a way to take us to different parts of the nation of Yara. If nothing else, we know it will be content that’ll look and feel different from what the main game was. We’ll have to wait for the 29th to come to see how different though.

The leading hook of the original game was being a freedom fighter in a nation with a corrupt ruler. You played Dani Rojas, a man or woman born in the country of Yara and had seen firsthand the corruption and intent of its ruler Anton Castillo.

When we enter the game, he’s on a mission to groom his son to take his place and ensure the family’s iron grip is maintained. As Dani, you’ll have to join the guerrilla fighters and save the nation from Anton and his forces.

Typical of the series, you’d have many things to do in the open world, including sabotaging the regime in various ways. In addition, you’d be able to play the game in co-op and enjoy working with a wide array of characters.

The game was mostly received positively, but it also got labels of being “repetitive” and not as “unique” as past entries in the series. As a result, many are hoping that the DLC expansion will bring new flavor to the game so that they have a reason to play it again. Ubisoft is known for bringing great DLC to this series, so perhaps their hopes aren’t misplaced.

