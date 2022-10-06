Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Costs $120

Ubisoft seems to be living on a different planet than most of us. The company revealed its upcoming Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition, which costs $120. If that price is huge considering the current global economic crisis, it isn’t the biggest surprise. Why would Far Cry 6 get a Game of the Year Edition, since that game was most definitely not Game of the Year?

Far Cry 6 takes the series to the fictional island of Yara, a Caribbean island inspired by Cuba. Yara is ruled by Antón Castillo, a dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito. Castillo trains his son Diego to follow in his footsteps and become Yara’s next ruler. Your role is to put an end to this dictatorship by fighting against Castillo’s troops all across Yara.

Far Cry 6 was released on October 7, 2021. Despite Ubisoft’s claims, Far Cry 6 didn’t win any Game of the Year award, even if it got fairly good reviews. If Far Cry 6 was released in October, it can’t even pretend to be 2022’s Game of the Year, especially considering this year already brought us Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok will be coming out soon.

Anyway, Ubisoft announced Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition. For a whopping $119.99, players can get their hands on the original game as well as its Lost Between Worlds expansion. However, we can’t give you much more information about this DLC, since Ubisoft hasn’t revealed anything about it yet.

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition is already available on PlayStation and Xbox stores. As previously mentioned, this edition costs $199.99 if you don’t already own a copy of the game. If you do, the bill is cut in half, as the Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass costs $59.99.

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition includes the default game, the upcoming Lost Between Worlds expansion, a Season Pass, three DLC episodes, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition, as well as three packs: the Vice Pack, the Croc Hunter Pack, and the Jungle Expedition Pack.

While there is no information about the Lost Between Worlds expansion yet, the rest of the content of Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition is no mystery. The three DLC episodes let you play as Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed, three popular villains from the Far Cry series that respectively appeared in Far Cry 3, 4, and 5. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is a 2013’s standalone expansion to Far Cry 3, bringing a sci-fi 80’s aesthetic to the series.

The Vice Pack, the Croc Hunter Pack, and the Jungle Expedition Pack are all related to Far Cry 6. They bring various in-game content, from new outfits to weapons, vehicles, and accessories.

Far Cry 6 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

