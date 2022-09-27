Far Cry 6 Game of the Year DLC Looks to Be on the Horizon

Image is taken from Far Cry 6

Here’s a crazy concept to wrap your head around: according to reports, a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year DLC will be heading our way at some point in the near future, even though the game was released in 2021 and it didn’t win any Game of the Year awards. But a new expansion you say? Well, if that is true, then we don’t care about the false rebranding because it should hopefully turn into something quite special.

The rumors of a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year DLC come from a well-known leaker called Aggiornamenti Lumia, who has released other Microsoft and Xbox information in the past. Lumia has provided this marketing image (which you can see below) from the Microsoft Store’s database and posted it on to Twitter for everyone to see.

Far Cry® 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass | XBOX pic.twitter.com/e0sneIhMn1 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) September 27, 2022 A tweet from the leaker regarding the new information.

This “Game of the Year Upgrade Pass” will be looking to include a new season pass that will feature three DLC missions where players can control infamous Far Cry villains from the past, such as Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. Some of the other items that will be included are things like an Ultimate Pack of in-game equipment that will feature The Vice Pack, The Croc Hunter Pack, and The Jungle Expedition Pack. However, all of these additional packs will only be available to purchase via microtransactions, which is a bit of a bummer.

Far Cry 6 has featured a lot of free content in the time since it was released though, a lot of story-based quests such as “The Vanishing” which was a Stranger Things-themed mission that appeared earlier this March. It does beg the question though: what is Ubisoft’s definition of the word expansion? Does all the free content count as an expansion? If the free content doesn’t, then this major DLC release should do at least, and it will mean that something new will be heading our way six months after the game received its last “expansion.”

This might not be the best installment in the series, but that’s not to say it isn’t an epic game with a heck of a lot of enjoyable aspects to it. The game is set on a fictional Caribbean Island called Yara, which is ruled by a vicious dictator who goes by the name “El Presidente” (portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito). Players take on the role of a guerrilla fighter called Dani Rojas, as they attempt to overthrow the president and save this island from further torture.

This Ubisoft game features several elements that you would find in role-playing games such as leveling up, and countless side missions to stick your teeth into, as well as consisting of an interesting co-op multiplayer mode. Far Cry 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

