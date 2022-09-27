The Eminence in Shadow Announces Two Cours, 20 Episodes in Total

The Eminence in Shadow anime series will be two consecutive cours that will run for a total of 20 episodes, as announced on the official Twitter account on Tuesday. The series will premiere on October 5 and will add to the growing list of Fall 2022 anime that will span over into the Winter 2023 season joining other two-cour series such as My Hero Academia Season 6 and Blue Lock. The Eminence in Shadow will be animated by studio Nexus, which will be their first project since animating the widely popular Darwin’s Game in 2020. A trailer for The Eminence in Shadow was released on September 7 as part of the premiere date announcement that you can also watch below.

The Eminence in Shadow Staff

Kazuya Nakanishi will be directing the upcoming series. This will be Nakanishi’s first big-series directorial debut after having previous experience as an animation director for series including Re: Zero and Date a Live II. Kanichi Katou will be handling the series composition for The Eminence in Shadow. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he handled the series composition for Black Clover from episodes 153-170, which many consider to have some of the best moments of the series.

Makoto Iino is in charge of the character designs for the series that were originally created by Tōzai. Iino is also the original character designer for the Demon Lord, Retry! novels. The legend Jin Aketagawa (86 Eighty-Six, Fire Force) will be handling the sound design for The Eminence in Shadow while Kenichiro Suehiro is in charge of the music. Suehiro has produced the soundtrack for many popular anime series including Fire Force, Re: Zero, Shadows House, Golden Kamuy, and Goblin Slayer.

Cast

The following is the current cast list for The Eminence in Shadow:

Cid Kageno/Shadow voiced by Seichiro Yamashita ( Raiden – 86 Eighty-Six, Kakeru Narus e – Orange)

– 86 Eighty-Six, e – Orange) Alexia Midgar voiced by Kana Hanazawa ( Mayuri – Steins;Gate, Mitsuri – Demon Slayer)

– Steins;Gate, – Demon Slayer) Iris Midgar voiced by Yoko Hikasa ( Rias – High School DxD, Hizuru – Summertime Rendering)

– High School DxD, – Summertime Rendering) Alpha voiced by Asami Seto ( Mai – Bunny Girl Senpai, Raphtalia – The Rising of the Shield Hero)

– Bunny Girl Senpai, – The Rising of the Shield Hero) Beta voiced by Inori Minase ( Rem – Re: Zero, Hestia – DanMachi)

– Re: Zero, – DanMachi) Delta voiced by Fairouz Ai ( Power – Chainsaw Man, Jolyne – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

– Chainsaw Man, – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) Epsilon voiced by Hisako Kanemoto ( Erina – Food Wars!, Zenith – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

– Food Wars!, – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) Eta voiced by Reina Kondo ( Pawoo – Sabikui Bisco, Nikaidou – Dorohedero)

– Sabikui Bisco, – Dorohedero) Gamma voiced by Suzuko Mimori ( Umi – Love Live! Idol School Project, Himiko – Btoom!)

– Love Live! Idol School Project, – Btoom!) Zeta voiced by Ayaka Asai ( Clara – Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, Lisa – Fire Force)

– Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, – Fire Force) Clairue Kagenou voiced by Rina Hidaka ( Milim – Reincarnated as a Slime, Filo – The Rising of the Shield Hero)

– Reincarnated as a Slime, – The Rising of the Shield Hero) Sherry Barnett voiced by Saya Aizawa ( Kisara – Engage Kiss, Yuzuki – Taisho Otome Fairy Tale)

– Engage Kiss, – Taisho Otome Fairy Tale) Rose Oriana voiced by Haruka Shiraishi ( Asirpa – Golden Kamuy, Kaie – 86 Eighty-Six)

– Golden Kamuy, – 86 Eighty-Six) Hyoro Gari voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka ( Kirito – Sword Art Online, Inosuke – Demon Slayer)

– Sword Art Online, – Demon Slayer) Jaga Imo voiced by Shin Matsushige (Gonjiro – Kedama no Gonjiro, Takeru – AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline)

Asami Seto, Inori Minase, Suzuko Mimori, Ai Fairouz, Hisako Kanemoto, Ayaka Asai, and Reina Kondo will all be performing the ending theme song “Darling in the Night.”

The Eminence in Shadow Light Novels

The Eminence in Shadow is a light novel series written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustrated by Tōzai the began serialization in 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō publishing website. The series was later acquired by Enterbrain in the same year. Since serialization, there have been 4 volumes published in both Japanese and English (Yen Press).

A manga adaptation of the novels began serialization in 2019 in the seinen magazine Comp Ace. Seven volumes have been published to date with Volume 8 set to release later this September. Yen Press also picked the English license for the manga and currently has the first four volumes published with Volume 5 set to release later this September and Volume 6 in February 2023.

A spin-off series titled The Eminence in Shadow! Shadow Side Story was also serialized in Comp Ace back in 2019 with a total of two published volumes. The Eminence in Shadow series is the only known publication of Aizawa’s. As of April 2022, The Eminence in Shadow light novel has 1.5 million copies in circulation.

Synopsis

Even in his past life, Cid’s dream wasn’t to become a protagonist or a final boss. He’d rather lie low as a minor character until it’s prime time to reveal he’s a mastermind…or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he’s been reborn into another world, he’s ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal-and everyone knows the truth but him! Synopsis via Yen Press

Source: Official Twitter