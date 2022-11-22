Far Cry 6 DLC Imminent?

The Far Cry franchise is one that has peaks and valleys. When it’s at its peak, it’s some of the most gripping, mind-bending, and brutal games around. It also helped showcase how beautiful and full of options an open-world franchise can be. But, when it hits the valleys, the franchise “shows its age and repetitiveness” and doesn’t deliver on what previous titles were able to. A great example of this was Far Cry 6. While the title had one of the most prominent actors in the game as its antagonist, fans and critics weren’t in love with the story or its gameplay loop.

It felt too familiar, too obvious, and not as unpredictable as other titles were. Plus, while the open world was expansive, the things you did in them were less enticing and fulfilling than other entries in the series. As a result, you often did them “just to do it” instead of seeking it out for fun.

That being said, there might be hope for the Far Cry 6 fans out there. As sources close to gaming stores are saying the upcoming “Lost Between Worlds” DLC has been getting a lot of updates on the store page. That indicates that a release, or an announcement about the release, is coming soon.

To back all this up, a new image was posted of a “large multi-verse-like shattering portal.” Crystals surround the character you play, and you’ll be able to go through them to reach new areas of the game world. To be clear, this has yet to be confirmed, but this may be legit, and we could hear something from Ubisoft soon. Some are even saying that The Game Awards might be a place where the announcement trailer is given.

The Far Cry series is known for having some very special DLC content, including the legendary Blood Dragon DLC from the third entry in the line. We’ve seen Ubisoft take the games in all sorts of directions and even make spinoff games based on DLC. If they were to take things to the multiverse and give some unique stories and gameplay to players, that might attract them back to the game and all it offers.

Or, they could use the DLC to flesh out the established game world of Yara and put you in new adventures within it. It’s too early to say what might happen, but fans of the franchise have something to hope for.

Source: ComicBook.com