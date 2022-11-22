Dead By Daylight Forged In Fog Update Goes Live

Behaviour Interactive has launched its latest update for the hit serial-killing hide-and-seek game Dead By Daylight today. After its previous testing on the game’s PTB servers, the Forged In Fog chapter will be rolled out to all players as part of the game’s update 6.4.0.

The main update to the game will be released at 8 AM PT/ 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT / 5PM CET. Following this, the Forged in Fog DLC will be available for download roughly an hour later. In case you missed it, you can check out the official Forged in Fog chapter trailer to get a feel for the new vibe in Dead By Daylight, as well as see what the new The Shattered Square map will look like.

The new chapter will introduce a new killer into the Dead By Daylight mix in the form of The Knight. Described as a medium-difficulty killer, The Knight will make use of three loyal AI-controlled accomplices when hunting down survivors. His three main perks are Nowhere To Hide, Hex: Face The Darkness and Hubris.

Players will also be introduced to a brand new survivor, Vittorio Toscano. He and The Knight have a complicated history, which will be explored in more detail during the events of this new chapter. The whole theme is that of medieval horror and will explore all the brutality and heraldry of the bygone age of knights and champions.

One of the main changes coming in this update will be the addition of survivor bots in custom matches. Additionally, changes have been made to the game’s matchmaking system, including better handling for players who are coming back to the game from a break and making adjustments to team-based ratings.

Previously, we detailed some of the new content coming in this update, but Behaviour Interactive has since made a few changes since the PTB. You can read the full patch notes on the official Dead By Daylight website, but the most recent updates are available here.

Dead By Daylight Forged In Fog Update 6.4.0

Changes From PTB

Decreased the spawn time of the guards to 1.5s from 2.0s.

Guard Detection Radius interpolation speed now 1.0 instead of 1.5 sec.

Guard traveling to detection location decreased to 2.5 sec instead of 3.0 sec.

Flag activation on Carnifex is now 10.0 sec. instead of 8.0 sec.

Flag activation on Assassin is now 5.0 sec. instead of 2.0 sec.

Flag activation on Jailer is now 5.0 sec. instead of 2.0 sec.

The Killer is now able to cancel/destroy a patrolling Guard by hitting them with their base attack.

Addon Map of the Realm: is now +4M instead of +6M.

Addon Flint and Steel: now only works on dropped/unbroken pallets.

Addon Healing Poultice: Effect has been inverted to within 24M instead of over 36M.

Addon Knight’s Contract: Extended the effect to 12M instead of 8M. Addon text now specifies the Guard spawn trigger.

Perk Hex: Face the Darkness has updated functionality and timing.

Flashlight blind buffer increased from 0.25 seconds to 0.4 seconds.

Dev note: we’ve increased the duration of the buffer from its PTB value of 0.25 to account for latency.

The fog on the Shattered Square has been modified to reduce the amount of red and added a grey fog effect as a replacement.

The pallet textures and hooks on The Shattered Square have been modified to improve visibility.

When a survivor picks up a flag, there is now a VFX for the duration of the bonus effect.

Dead By Daylight is available to play now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store.

Source