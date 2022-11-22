Where Should God of War Saga Go Next?

One of the biggest surprises in the story of Kratos is that his tale continued after he wiped out the Greek pantheon of gods and titans. It took several games and many brutal beatdowns, but the son of Zeus was able to get his ultimate revenge and “took his life” in the process. Except, he didn’t take his life. He lived on and went to the Norse lands, where he met his future wife and had a son in Atreus. It was when the “boy” was a certain age that the battle against gods continued. A struggle that continued in God of War Ragnarok when it was released earlier in the month.

But as Santa Monica Studio noted before the game’s release, this would end the Norse Saga. We won’t spoil the ending, but the game makes it clear that this was the end of that point in the saga. There were small teases of what would come next for Kratos and Atreus, but no one can say where it would all head.

One spoiler we will give is a “prophecy.” In it, Kratos is worshipped as a god. But who is worshipping him? That is the question, and as with all prophecies, you have to wonder if it means what we think it does or whether it’s a “possible ending” to what will happen with Kratos.

That prophecy and other things in the ending/post-game sequences prove that Santa Monica studios have “notions” of what could come next. But given that the “obvious choices” of Greek and Norse pantheons are dead, where to next?

Some feel that Egypt is the next likely spot, as they are another pantheon of gods that are well known to the world. However, some think that’s “too easy.” Instead, some have suggested going after the gods and beings within Christianity, but to say that’s a “bold choice” is an understatement.

A “fresh” option might be a reverse on the games we’ve played so far. What if, instead of Kratos going to the realms of the gods, the gods come to him? For example, after the fall of the Norse pantheon, the other pantheons come together and realize that Kratos is the biggest threat to their reigns, so they work together to try and kill him, Atreus, and any allies they have. That would be a unique twist on things and could allow for several pantheons to shine.

Reddit is abuzz with the possibilities, but let us know where you stand on things too! Where do you want God of War to go next?

Source: Reddit