There Are Currently No Plans For God of War Ragnarok DLC

2022 is the year that finally saw the launch of 2018’s follow-up God of War. Players have been going through God of War Ragnarok since it launched into the marketplace on November 9, 2022. However, if you have since finished the game and want to dive into another chapter with this particular installment, don’t hold your breath. It would appear that there are currently no plans or potential ideas for bringing out DLC. That’s according to the game director behind the project, Eric Williams.

We’ll refrain from spoiling anything here regarding the narrative in God of War Ragnarok. Overall, the premise here is that we’re following Kratos along with his son Atreus as they embark on a journey surrounding Ragnarok. It’s a thrilling journey and one that has received high praise from both critics and fans alike. Although, just with any incredibly beloved video game release, there’s always the desire for another chapter to keep the game narrative going. Fortunately, Eric Williams, the game director behind God of War: Ragnarok, was featured on Kinda Funny Games, which touched on potential plans on the future of this installment.

During the episode, Eric Williams was asked about the possibility of an expansion or DLC despite knowing the 2018 release of God of War didn’t feature any. Eric Williams stated that God of War Ragnarok was a big game and that they put everything they had into it. So right now, he wouldn’t count on it. In fact, we’re not sure just what the future might hold for the IP in general. Again, we don’t have any spoilers here, but it was reported in the past that this would be the last game in the Norse series.

In fact, we already know what IP Eric Williams would love to do next. Following his comments regarding not having DLC in the works, Eric has stated that he would love to work on Castlevania. Unfortunately, it would mean acquiring the license to make that game project happen. That would mean Konami would have to allow the development team to work on Castlevania, which they could be interested in as they have started ramping up game productions. For those who might not recall, Konami just had a massive showcase highlighting various Silent Hill games in the works.

For now, if you haven’t already done so, God of War Ragnarok is available for purchase on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We even have a Before You Buy video coverage for the title, which you can view in the video embedded below.

