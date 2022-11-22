The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is Getting a Stream Of Next-Gen Update Tomorrow!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely hailed as one of the best video games ever made and definitely one of the best games made in the last several years. CD Projekt Red not only crafted a masterful storyline for the end of the trilogy but made multiple improvements to the gameplay and how you go about the world so that fans could enjoy all it has to offer. That doesn’t even include the game’s DLC packs, which vastly expanded the world and its content further with dozens of hours of things to throw yourself into. So when fans heard that a next-gen update was coming to the game, they were intrigued.

Please don’t be mistaken. The game looked beautiful when it came out and was nominated for many awards for its epicness. But now, with the next-gen systems out, the game can look and play even better. This has been a kick that CD Projekt Red has been on for a bit, and tomorrow, they’re going to showcase their update that will arrive next month:

Tune in tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd at 6PM CET to REDstreams and see what's coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the FREE next-gen update this December!



See you on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/IpFERTohi9 pic.twitter.com/jAYgolJ5nV — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 22, 2022

So if you’re not on Twitch, you should sign up now. It’s not required to watch the stream, but it helps. Prior confirmations by the team note that the overhaul in visuals is expected, and technical advancements will also help. Plus, the use of mods will be available in the update, expanding your fun as fans go nuts with Geralt and friends.

Adding to that, there will be DLC content for the game that’ll tie into the Netflix adaptation of the franchise. An adaptation that stars Henry Cavill, for now, and has been praised for its bringing the world of The Witcher to life.

Hopefully, with the stream tomorrow, fans will get everything they hope for with how the game looks and feels. Let’s remember that CD Projekt Red also announced a remake of the original game in the trilogy, and given how long it’s been since that came out, there are plenty of advancements to be made there.

It’s a bit telling that CD Projekt Red is going “full force” with this series. Between the remake, the next-gen update, and the announcement of a fourth mainline title, they’re putting all their eggs into this basket. But, of course, the big reason for this is the debacle with Cyberpunk 2077. Its terrible launch and post-launch support were mired by fans and critics alike. True, it did bounce back, but it took almost two years. So CD Projekt Red is trying to get some goodwill back.

