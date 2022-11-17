Everything We Know About The Witcher Remake

Released in 2007, the action role-playing series known as The Witcher grabbed fantasy fans’ attention and kept them enthralled in the world of Geralt of Rivia over a decade later. Despite people’s love and admiration for the entire series, mainly The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher really needed the Mass Effect Legendary Edition treatment. While the story of The Witcher still holds up the gameplay elements of the first game, which was only on PC, require a bit of work. While there’s still little known about CD Projekt RED‘s remake of the title here’s all we know so far.

As we learned earlier this year, Canis Majoris was the codename for CD Projekt RED’s remake of the first Witcher game. The title isn’t just a remaster, however. It’s a fully-fledged remake of the original title in Unreal Engine 5. The project is also being developed by Fool’s Theory, under the supervision of CD Projekt RED.

Does The Witcher Remake have a release date yet?

Unfortunately, at the moment there hasn’t been any word on a release date for the remake. Alongside this, there isn’t an exact indication for CD Projekt RED as to when we could suspect one.

What sort of remake is The Witcher Remake?

As mentioned the remake of The Witcher is being created from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5. However, there are more questions surrounding the game’s dialogue and whether that will be updated for the remake. Doug Cockle, the voice actor of Geralt of Rivia said he’d be happy to return to voice Geralt‘s updated lines. In an interview with Eurogamer Cooke said “All I know is that CD Projekt Red has announced that they’re going to remake Witcher 1 in Unreal [Engine] 5, and that’s what I know. So I don’t know if they’re going to bring me back in to do re-recording of the dialogue, I don’t know if they’re going to use dialogue from Witcher 1 as it exists. I don’t know.”

What Platforms will The Witcher Remake be on?

CD Projekt RED hasn’t announced any platforms yet but PC is more than likely at this stage given the company’s track record on the platform. Alongside this, The Witcher (2007) is the only title in the trilogy not to make it to consoles after The Witcher: Rise of White Wolf, a remaster of the original game to consoles, was canceled. It’s likely CD Projekt RED will want to bring this experience to the console so we can probably at least expect it on Xbox and PlayStation hardware.