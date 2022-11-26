Fortnite Continues To Tease Chapter 3 Finale Event

One of the things that have helped keep Fortnite so popular is not only the menagerie of skins you can get to make yourself stand out on the battlefield but the story mode. While Battle Royale games sometimes have stories through their characters, as the gameplay is typically more important, the Epic Games title takes a different approach. They use their story mode to infuse new life into the game and keep things interesting. They’ve had cold spells, flipped the island around, had The Rock show up to help, and more! Chapter 3 is the current entry in the story, but it won’t be that way for much longer.

That’s because the ending of Fortnite Chapter 3 will arrive on December 3rd, and as a result, Epic Games is teasing what is coming for both the “Fracture” event and the future via Chapter 4. One such tease came on Twitter, where they made the following post:

Oh, the bittersweet feeling of the world crumbling beneath you. #FortniteFracture. 12.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/WIPEUsYsNE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 25, 2022

As fans have pointed out, there’s a lot to decipher here. First, the character in the image is likely Mancake. But the phrase that he’s saying is curious, which we’ll discuss in a moment. But in the meantime, look at the construct just above Mancake’s hat. That would appear to be a “4,” hinting at Chapter 4, which will start soon.

Another thing to note is the framing of the shot. Instead of a “level” image of Mancake and everything around him, we see Mancake at an angle. Epic Games had another tease earlier that had a similar style of framing. That has led gamers to believe that these pictures will come together to form a unified image that’ll “unveil” the truth about the Fracture event and how it’ll shape Chapter 4 in the game.

Now let’s talk about the phrase within the tweet. “Oh, the bittersweet feeling of the world crumbling beneath you.” As noted, the ending event will be called “Fracture,” which seems to imply that it has a literal meaning.

Perhaps Chapter 4 will feature the island Fortnite is on fracturing, causing everyone to be split up and having to try and reform the island so things can “go back to normal.”

According to Epic Games, this is a one-time-only event starting December 3rd at 4 PM EST. You can play it with a team of four, so get in the game as early as possible so you can get your team and enjoy the events that unfold!

