Persona 5 Royal Gets New Update!

It was a great joy to gamers to have Persona 5 Royal released on systems beyond the PS4. The hit RPG title made many waves when it arrived back in 2017. It was hailed as the best in the series and opened many people’s eyes regarding what the franchise could be. The “Royal Version” was the upgraded version that added more characters and content to an already great title; that version went multiplatform last month. However, what has surprised some gamers is that Atlus released an update for most of the new systems the game is on. Specifically, an update for the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.

At present, neither the Switch nor the PS5 has gotten the update, but it’s possible the two don’t need it. Their update could come later, depending on what Atlus decides to do on various matters. But for now, we’ll focus on the update that is out.

For example, if you’re on the Xbox line of systems, you’ll find that the update fixes many connectivity and error issues. Such as the error messages that popped up when you tried to connect to the system’s network. Or the issue where you could get into the network but wouldn’t have access to its functions. Both would be quite a nuisance to players who just want to enjoy the game.

Other “minor issues” were also resolved in the game but weren’t noted completely.

In terms of Windows, not Steam, that’ll come later. There were different issues fixed for the main PC version. For example, you might have had issues with the display settings for the game. If so, those have been fixed. Likewise, just as with the Xbox systems, issues with connections and functions of the network have been resolved.

The Steam version also had display issues and “other minor issues,” but those have been dealt with via the patch.

As you can see, Persona 5 Royal is still in good standing on these platforms. It’s just that they needed a bit of tweaking to work out some of the bigger bugs. Thankfully, that’s been taken care of, and gamers can enjoy the game fully and, hopefully, without many issues.

Fans are excited about what comes next from the franchise, as rumors of a sixth mainline game have been going around for some time. Hopefully, with Atlus doing this launch and the upcoming multiplatform launches of the 3rd and 4th mainline titles, we’ll hear more about the future soon.

Source: ComicBook.com