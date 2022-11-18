The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Launches With New Trailer

After a whole season of anticipation, the launch of the latest chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology is finally here. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me launches today on PC and console platforms. To mark the occasion, developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco have dropped a chilling new launch day trailer to get players in the mood for some of the game’s truly terrifying trials and tribulations.

While it first appears to be a welcoming advert for a luxurious countryside retreat, the tide soon turns for the unlucky residents of The World’s Fair Hotel. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me will round off the first season of the game series that also included Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes, and will be a must-play for longstanding fans of Supermassive Games’ horror anthology. You can check out the new launch day trailer right here to get a feel for the action to come in the murder hotel.

In The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, players will find themselves experiencing the nightmarish fates of the documentary crew members from the low-budget company of Lonnit Entertainment. Enticed to check into the hotel that’s a recreation of the murder castle built by serial killer H. H. Holmes, the crew find themselves trapped in a horror show all of their own during their hunt for something that might just boost the ratings of their true-crime show. The team at Supermassive Games also recently shared more insights into the cast of characters who take part in the game. Players will be able to explore a number of different outcomes for each of their storylines based on the decisions they make in-game.

As with the other games in the franchise, players will have to make some pretty challenging decisions, with the lives of the protagonists ultimately in their hands. However, this narrative horror adventure will have a lot more action-like gameplay features to it as well. Characters will now be able to climb, jump, crawl and run through a number of areas of exploration that have been designed for complexity and puzzle-solving. In addition, the game will incorporate multiplayer into the mix for those who don’t feel like facing the threat of a serial killer alone. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me can be played solo, online with a friend or with up to 5 players in couch co-op mode.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me is live now and is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

