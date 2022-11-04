Meet The Characters From The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco are gearing up for the release of the latest chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Ahead of the upcoming launch of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, fans of the series are being given a chance to meet the game’s cast of characters.

In a new trailer shared today, players can get to know a little more about the five crew members who will be heading into The World’s Fair Hotel. The game centres on the premise of a documentary crew who decide, wisely or not, to venture into a hotel that’s been inspired by the serial killer H.H. Holmes’ notorious ‘Murder Castle.’ Sounds like a completely sensible plan, not dangerous at all.

With the game’s lead character Kate Wilder being played by Oscar-nominated Jessie Buckley, the trailer gives eager players more of an inside scoop on the remaining characters in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. Crew members Charlie Lonnit, Mark Nestor, Jamie Tiergan, and Erin Keeman are all given a showcase alongside Kate in the trailer, which you can check out for yourself right here.

With the documentary crew excited to film content for their show, professional curiosity soon turns to genuine horror as the members find themselves trapped inside the hotel, in various, terrifying ways. The trailer also highlights some of the acting talents behind the characters, with legendary British actor Paul Kaye featuring as Lonnit Entertainment lead Charlie Lonnit. Stepping into the role of Mark Nestor is actor Fehinti Balogun, who most recently starred in Dune, alongside fellow cast member Gloria Obianyo, who plays Jamie Tiergan in The Devil In Me. Finishing up the team is British actress Nikki Patel, who takes on the role of Erin Keeman. With the trailer giving off some serious stalker-slasher vibes, it looks like these heroes will take players on a rough ride throughout the story.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me will round off Season One of Supermassive Games’ iconic horror franchise. It certainly looks as though the members of the documentary team are in for a gruelling experience, if what we’ve learned so far about the game is anything to go by. Taking heavy inspiration from the real-world events of serial murderer H.H. Holmes, the game looks set to provide players with a terrifying cat-and-mouse style adventure through a labyrinthian locale.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me launches in full on November 18 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. If you’re quick and want to pre-order before release day, you’ll be able to get your hands on the exclusive ‘The Curator’s Cut’ edition, in which players can play through different and previously unattainable scenes with each of the different characters.

