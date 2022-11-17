Rumor: Modern Warfare 2’s FC Event With Messi and Neymar Is Called CODBall

Messi, Neymar, and Pogba will soon be throwing a ball around in their giant tanks, if this rumor is to be believed.

A source over at Insider Gaming has revealed the surprising game mode coming for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s FC event. One word: CODBall.

As we confirmed in the last few days, the Modern Warfare 2 FC Event has famous players Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Neymar Jr suiting up as playable operators, with matching items coming with each player skin. We even got a sneak peek at what their skins looked like, but what we did not know was any information on what the potential football themed event would be itself.

Our source now says that Neymar will be arriving on November 21, 2022, Pogba on November 25, 2022, and Messi on November 29, 2022. CODBall will go live as soon as Neymar himself becomes available.

So what’s going on here? Well, CODBall isn’t football with shooting, or a few rounds of capture the flag where you pass the ball around, as entertaining as either of those game scenario sounds. Rather, CODBall is a game mode that looks similar to Rocket League. Rather than playing around an active battlefriend like normal football players, everyone will be in their tanks, passing a ball around just like in the more famous car sports game.

This could turn out to be an entertaining diversion or an embarrassing disaster, but either way, credit should go to Infinity Ward for rising up to the challenge and creating content that fits their footballer player characters.

It’s also a strange turn for these players, who would be more closely associated with the football video games who have licensed their likenesses multiple times in many years past. You can see Messi being a cover star for FIFA 16 alongside Alex Morgan. And in Pro Evolution Soccer 2016, his rival and friend Neymar was Konami’s handpicked cover star.

And it’s strange timing that this content has been lined up just as Electronic Arts has revealed that they won’t be retaining the FIFA license for their football games moving forward. To be clear, EA has retained their licenses for the teams, players, even the stadiums. Most fans have also failed to take note that EA claimed the FIFA license has been holding them back, so they will now have the liberty to add more modes and content for their football game in the future. Nothing precludes these players to appear in other games too, of course.

Thus far, we haven’t received confirmation or denial of this rumor from Infinity Ward or Activision, but it isn’t impossible that we have to wait until November 21 itself to get confirmation for everything.

