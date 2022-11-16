Modern Warfare 2: Here’s Your First Look At Messi, Neymar, Pogba, And Other Season 1 Operator Skins

We now have our first look at Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Neymar Jr., and the other operator skins coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.

As the preload data for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was already available for download, players of course found a way into the preload data and acquired these screens featuring the upcoming skins.

Rumors about football players coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 came up as early as over a month ago, but we didn’t get official confirmation of it until yesterday. In the same announcement that they had revealed the Seven Deadly Sins themed DLC, they confirmed that famous football players Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi were all joining the game, and Activision took special attention to this for the fans.

Instead of becoming skins for other existing characters, each of these football players actually become their own playable operators. They also get their own weapon blueprints, as well as a new charm, vehicle skin, sticker, emblem, and a finishing move. You can earn each of them as you obtain each operator, and they are coming together in their own bundle.

As you can see below, the skins they came up with for these players are reasonable facsimiles, and all appear grounded in the world of Call of Duty. It’s certainly an interesting choice for these players to make on the same year that EA has licensed their last FIFA game with these same people.

Beyond football, Season 1 taps into previous Call of Duty games for new content that tugs at their fanbase’s nostalgia, even if the games aren’t that old. Among the characters represented with the skins are members of Shadow Company, the private military company that sometimes works with you and sometimes fights you. Also included are characters from Call of Duty Infinite Warfare. Notably, ETH.3N from Call of Duty Infinite Warfare is recognizable, but has a slightly different character design that better fits the aesthetic of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Interestingly, SpecGru operator Kleo, as well as the members of Task Force 141, including Commander Price and ally Farah Karim, don’t have any skins. This may only be temporary and skins are coming for them in the future, but it was worth noting for now.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Windows via the Activision Blizzard client and Steam. You can check out more of the other skins below.

Source: GameRant