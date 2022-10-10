Are Football Players Coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2?

A very strange rumor suggests that there will be football players coming for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Sources have verified that an unreleased list of future operators are legitimate, and that these names are likely to appear in the game in the future. The full list is provided below.

Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco

Messi, and Neymar, and Pogba, are recognizable as the surnames for three of the most popular and successful football players active today, namely, Paris Saint-Germain F.C’s Lionel Messi, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, also a player with Paris Saint-Germain F.C, and Paul Pogba, a player with Juventus F.C. As Infinity Ward have yet to comment on this report, we cannot confirm at this time if some or all of the other players in this list are also football players, or fictional characters.

These names were confirmed as file names that were found in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2‘s in-game files. As this would mean that the names were already added to the game itself, it may have already corroborated its existence as future content.

There is some speculation that this could be hints at a football mode or a football type game in all of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in the future, but that may be hasty speculation. It is a matter of public record that EA has decided to drop the FIFA license for their long running football game franchise moving forward. With that deal winding down, it is also possible, albeit seemingly unlikely that this is a collaboration with FIFA. Alternately, it’s possible that Activision arranged for a collaboration with these individual players, or their sports teams, or other leagues than FIFA.

Whatever the case, Activision has already muddled in unlikely crossovers, with their Call of Duty Warzone x Godzilla Vs Kong promotional event. This event actually places players in the Monsterverse, as players scramble to get to one of the Monarch Stream Devices first, and take control of the monsters themselves.

As for what Activision could possibly be imagining for future football related content, who really knows? They could be arranging for some unique game content held in the middle of a football match. But, that may be overthinking things for this crossover. Activision could simply just have the football players enter the game as playable skins.

But maybe it’s too early to be talking about future content and crossovers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 anyway. The game’s beta had been taken over by cheaters, and this and other issues led to Infinity Ward having to acknowledge all these concerns in an immediate postscript. Of course, for players to enjoy any DLC or crossovers to begin with, Activision needs to make sure Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s base game is going to be fun, and something people will want to spend many hours playing online.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022.

