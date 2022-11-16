Horizon Call of the Mountain Is A PlayStation VR 2 Launch Title

Sony has revealed that Horizon Call of the Mountain will be a launch title for its upcoming PlayStation VR 2.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a spinoff game set in the Horizon video game world but not starring Aloy. Instead, you will be playing the role of Ryas, a Shadow Carja prisoner who sets out to redeem his reputation by discovering a new threat to Sundom. Aloy will be appearing in the game, but it seems that PlayStation produced this game knowing not everyone will get to experience it.

So, this may not be an essential game to play to follow Horizon’s storyline. We have to assume that Horizon’s studio Guerrilla Games and VR game developer FireSprite Games made the kind of VR experience that would make people want to buy a PlayStation VR 2 to play it, if they can.

So what is the VR experience of this VR game? Ryas is a master climber, and you will have to use his twin pickaxes to scale a gigantic mountain to discover what this new threat to Sundom could be. Along the way, Ryas will encounter all manner of robots. Just like Aloy, Ryas will also come packing a bow to take these robots down. But using a bow in VR is completely different than with a DualSense controller, of course.

To make Ryas climb, you will have to reach out with your hands one over the other, of course, like climbing in real life. Meanwhile, you have to swing your arms back and forth so that the game will register you walking. If you hold up both your hands you will be able to dodge, and you can use your bow by pulling one hand back while the other is outstretched. If you aren’t too eager to play like you have an expensive Wii in front of you, you can revert to stick controls.

Guerrilla Games actually teased this announcement a few days ago. Now, however, we also know that the game retails for a steep $ 69.99, basically a full retail release. That’s considerably more expensive than the average VR game in general, so there’s an expectation that Guerrilla also brought a full retail experience to VR.

It certainly looks like Horizon Call of the Mountain will be a fully featured showcase for PlayStation VR 2, which we already know is a significant upgrade from the first PlayStation VR. Sony and VR advocates definitely have high hopes that this will be the game that will sell VR to a bigger audience.

PlayStation VR 2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain will be releasing on February 22, 2023.

Source: The Gamer