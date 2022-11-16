The Elder Scrolls Online Firesong Launches on Consoles

The latest expansion and update for The Elder Scrolls Online, The Elder Scrolls Online Firesong is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 after releasing on PC just a few weeks ago. Firesong will allow players to explore a “primeval new zone” known as Wild Galen. They will assist the noble Society of the Steadfast and House Mornard (a bit of a mouthful that). In turn, the expansion will allow players to deepen their knowledge of the lives and culture of the druids while also fighting to defend Tamriel. The new DLC will also feature a number of new bonus quests that will become available to players upon completion of Firesong and High Isle main chapter questlines. In these bonus quests, players will finally stand face-to-face with the Ascendant Lord and bring this year’s adventure to an end in the Legacy of Brentons.

The new Wild Galen zone will allow players to get lost in the mysterious island’s “dense jungles and perilous lava rivers.” Being the home to the druids of the Systres, you’ll be able to learn about the history between the druids and the Brentons of High Isle and Tamriel. The new world also offers new delves, roaming world bosses, stand-alone questlines, and volcanic vents.

The Elder Scrolls Online Firesong is available for free to all The Elder Scrolls Online Plus members or can be purchased separately through the Crown Store for 4,000 crowns. The Firesong Collector’s Bundle includes a Cinderstone Kagouti mount, the Companion’s Wolf Pup pet, and Crown Experience Scrolls.

Alongside this, The Elder Scrolls Online update 36 makes its way to consoles today. A free update that introduces Simplified Chinese (texts only) localization along with a number of bug fixes, changes, and brand-new features. Some of the new features include the ability to place unique target markers on enemies, text-to-speech accessibility, the option to hide class pets in cities and towns, and finally a number of improvements to the Housing system. With the Housing improvements, you’ll be able to create chat links, see the full list of your home’s furnishings, and use the improved placement alignment system for furniture.

While the Firesong story has come to an end this isn’t the final update for The Elder Scrolls Online as updates are set to continue into 2023.

The Elder Scrolls Online Firesong is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Source: The Elder Scrolls Online Blog Post