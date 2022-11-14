Hogwarts Legacy Achievements/Trophies Out – Spoilers Available

If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Portkey Games, and Avalanche Studios’ upcoming Harry Potter Wizarding World set Hogwarts Legacy game, and you want to go in spoiler free, then you’re going to need to find a way to pop your head in the sand for the next few months ahead of the game’s February 10, 2023 release date. Unfortunately for those who didn’t wish to have their experience tainted in any way, 2022 has found a new way to throw up spoilers for unsuspecting players. Firstly there were the God of War leaks, then both it, and Sonic Frontiers broke street date allowing key details out, and now, in the most innocuous of ways, key story beats for Hogwarts Legacy have now emerged. Be warned now, spoilers are ahead.

Just days after we got to see an impressive 45 minutes worth of gameplay for the upcoming game, the Epic Game Store achievement list has gone live, and this detail has then been extrapolated (albeit with the chance that some details could be incorrect in terms of weighting) for PlayStation fans and their trophy system. The Achievements/Trophies reveal that the game functions much like many other modern-day open-world games with a stack of collectibles to obtain, and seemingly numerous side-campaigns to explore on your way towards 100% everything that the game offers and getting that 1000 Gamerscore or juicy Platinum Trophy. However, just like any Trophy/Achievement list, story beats for the game are present too, for acknowledgments that pop up when you complete particular narrative beats on the golden path.

SPOILERS: Hogwarts Legacy‘s Achievements highlight a range of story beats that include saving a dragon, winning the house cup, viewing a number of Pensieve memories, defeating someone called Ranrok, wielding a deathly hallow, surviving a troll attack in Hogsmeade, rescuing a phoenix, as well as those that acknowledge you reaching level 40, reaching combos of in excess of 100, and learning all spells available in the game. END SPOILERS

For Trophy/Achievement hunters it certainly feels like a quite attainable list, however, it is such a shame that the list has been made available, and quite shocking that Epic Games would be the ones to allow such a thing to happen. Whether this happens to be an error on Epic’s part of one by the developers themselves remains to be seen, but to all those wanting to remain spoiler free until February… we wish you good luck.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on February 10, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

