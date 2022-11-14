November PS Plus Games And File Sizes Revealed

The file sizes of the upcoming PS Plus games on their Extra and Premium tier have been revealed.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has collected the data on game sizes for these games, which we will be sharing below. Please note that these sizes may vary with more or less 2 GB, depending on your game region.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – PlayStation 4 : 49.277 GB – PlayStation 5: 15.196 GB

Chorus – PlayStation 4: 50.920 GB – PlayStation 5: 34.319 GB

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition – PlayStation 4: ~15 GB – PlayStation 5: 15.356 GB

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PlayStation 4: 50.824 GB

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – PlayStation 4: 57.339 GB – PlayStation 5: 58.950 GB

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – PlayStation 4: 111.897 GB

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – PlayStation 4: 50.103 GB

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – PlayStation 4: 30.594 GB

Kingdom Hearts III – PlayStation 4: 49.746 GB

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – PlayStation 4: ~6.76 GB

What Remains of Edith Finch – PlayStation 4: 5.499 GB

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – PlayStation 4: 12.9 GB

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – PlayStation 4: 19.5 GB

Onee Chanbara Origin – PlayStation 4: 11.4 GB

The Gardens Between – PlayStation 4: 3.227 GB – PlayStation 5: 740 MB

You may also have noted that many of these games are substantially smaller on PlayStation 5 than on PlayStation 4. That is because Sony is utilizing some specialized data compression technology that allows them to install the full game on PlayStation 5, but still lets them run the game to acceptable standards.

This was a specialized concession Sony had to do, to compensate for the comparatively smaller default sizes of the hard drives that they bundles with the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, they can’t use the technology on all games, and so you will note some games will be significantly bigger on the current generation console.

Perhaps most noteworthy in these games are Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Putting them together comes up to somewhere between 108 to 110 GB. While both games are significantly older than Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, PS Plus subscribers may opt to just jump into these games as the Call of Duty sequels brought together, which would be equivalent to the 2019 release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, runs up to over 200 GB taken from your hard drive.

Source: GameRant