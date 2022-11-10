Call Of Duty Warzone 2: Real DMZ Gameplay Impressions

Al Mazrah promises new ways of getting one over your opponents, and even your teammates.

Infinity Ward did not share that many details about DMZ, the new narrative based extraction mode for Call of Duty Warzone 2. However, they did have some streamers preview the game, and now we can report some first impressions on what playing DMZ is actually like.

DMZ has an easy to understand gameplay loop. You enter a section of Al Mazrah, carry out your missions, and get extracted before the Zone comes in. You can loot enemies you have defeated in the middle of these missions, and you will also find loot all around the map, in bodies of soldiers, and also in strongholds. If you manage to reach the extraction point in time and escape before the Zone comes in, you get to keep your loot.

As was the case before, you can continue to use whatever loot you collected in your next missions, but if you die, you lose that loot. The loot you collect also has cash value, so you get to choose to trade in that value and collect that money. The reason you would want to sell your loot is you can enter buy stations, where you can buy various enhancements that benefit you in game.

That can include simple things like unlimited ammunition, armor, and bigger backpacks for carrying loot. It can also include even bigger things that tip the game in your favor, like an LTV vehicle with a turrent, or even your own private UAV. Most interestingly, you can buy stronghold keys, which is the way you have to open strongholds and collect tons more loot.

Lest we forget, this is a multiplayer mode, so yes, you can collect loot off of other players too. And if their weapons had attachments on them, you also get to collect those attachments, and that all increases their cash value.

Lastly, there is apparently a system in place for insuring weapons. While we don’t know how you go about getting an insured weapon, if you do have one, you will get to keep it even if you die in a game.

When Infinity Ward revealed the first details of Call of Duty Warzone 2, they confirmed earlier rumors we reported that Al Mazrah would be the new location for the battle royale game. Subsequently, we reported on leaks on the missions for DMZ.. While these initial impressions aren’t enough to confirm that rumor, it matches up what we have now seen about the mission structure of this mode.

Outside of DMZ, we were also able to get confirmation that player numbers are up to 150 for the game modes, and loadouts are returning.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will be officially released on November 16, 2022, at 10 AM PT, for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Preloads for all platforms will be available starting November 14, 2022, at 10 AM PT.

You can watch Inkslasher’s video below to learn all about it from him himself.

Source: Inkslasher via YouTube