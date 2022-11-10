Project: The Perceiver Is A New Chinese Open World Action Game Coming To PlayStation

PlayStation owners are looking at another promised Chinese game coming straight for them.

Chinese game studio Papergames have unveiled Project: The Perceiver, a new open world action game coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It will also arrive on other platforms but they have not yet been revealed.

Papergames’ specialty has actually been making mobile games catered to women. Their biggest franchises on mobile have names like Love and Producer and Miracle Nikki, and have been simple otome games or dress-up games.

For the Perceiver, their level up is being enabled by an internal studio, simply named17ZHE Studio.

The company shared this preview on their official website:

“In a quagmire of endless war, conviction is your only way out. Observe every facet the world, and witness a kaleidoscope of ideals.

Project: The Perceiver is a multiplatform Chinese open-world action game developed by Papergames’ 17ZHE Studio.

The game explores clashing beliefs in a fantasy world. Experience a chaos-ridden world and meet a variety of characters as the Master of Varietas. Consolidate their distinctive ideals into masks, and engage in the fiercest battles.

World

Turmoil In the annals of history, an era of chaos is merely a few words, yet ordinary people can suffer for generations to come. During the Tianhu period of the Xuantang dynasty, a bizarre entity was discovered in the countryside. Its color was foul, and its shape was impossible to describe. The people were frightened. Despite attempts to divine this Omen, no conclusion could be reached. —Miscellaneous Records of Xuantang: The Book of Omens

Explore – Numerous secrets lie hidden in places you have yet to explore.

– Numerous secrets lie hidden in places you have yet to explore. Domains – The world you perceive is the world that exists.

Gameplay

Dueling – Sometimes it takes a clash of arms to see a person for who they are.

Characters

Mask of Devotion – My play does not require an audience when everyone under heaven is involved.

– My play does not require an audience when everyone under heaven is involved. Mask of Umbra – Where there is shadow, there shall be light—and the shadow is thus validated.”

While they have not acknowledged it in the reveal trailer, it seems highly likely that this is one of many games that are benefiting from PlayStation’s China Hero Project. For those who may not remember, this is Sony’s special funding program to allow smaller Chinese studios to produce their more ambitious, AAA quality games. F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch was one such game, and is so far the most well known and successful game in the program to have actually been released.

There are other, even more impressive games that have been previewed from the program, including Lost Soul Aside. Unfortunately, the program has yet to fully realize all these projects, which is disappointing but perhaps should also be expected from a program that had just been initiated, and is working with newer developers.

Hopefully, Project: The Perceiver will not have similar issues and we are actually looking at a trailer for what is a game set to hit the PlayStation platforms very soon.

You can watch the official trailer below.

Source: Gematsu