F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch Gets Physical PlayStation Limited Edition

If you like this game already, you'll like what you can get to secure your own physical version for game preservation.

Anthropomorphic Metroidvania F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch is now available in physical form for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The game is already available physically for the Nintendo Switch, but Sony has prepared a special limited edition version, that needed some delays to get the extra physical incentives just right. Included with the game itself, is a set of three lithographs, a steelbook case, a sticker sheet, and a digital original soundtrack.

Interestingly enough, F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch was developed as part of the PlayStation China Hero Project. This was a Sony funded program for Chinese developers, like F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch ‘s developer, Ti Games, to bring their work to an international stage. The game was also made using Unreal Engine, so it has the interesting distinction of being available on Steam, and Epic Games Store, on top of both Sony’s and Nintendo’s platforms.

You play as Rayton, a former soldier who decides to return to Torch City after his friend gets arrested. Carrying with you your mechanical fist, you explore Torch City’s many winding tunnels, chambers, and shortcuts, to pick up new abilities, open new passageways, and make your way to your friend and reclaiming the city. Of course, Rayton also happens to be an anthropomorphic rabbit facing anthropomorphic enemies.

F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch is also known for its battle system. As the developers note on this PlayStation Blog, they decided to strike a balance between the enjoyable feel of taking enemies down with long combos, but also making the system accessible, so that any player can immediately understand. What results is the opposite of what you can experience playing a Square Enix or PlatinumGames action game; a visceral experience from immediately understanding how to play without going through layers of systems. And the result is not something that can be easily dismissed as shallow.

If you’re looking for a trusted recommendation for F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch you have come to the right place. We have repeatedly placed the game on many of our lists as a must play Metroidvania, steampunk (technically dieselpunk), and side scroller game.

If you haven’t heard of F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch, now is as good a time as any to pick it up. Rayton’s side scrolling adventure may be a bit of a hidden gem at this point, but Ti Games definitely proved their worth as a developer worth following in the future.

Source: PlayStation on Twitter