15 Best PS4 Steampunk Games You Should Be Playing

There’s a reason that Steampunk isn’t just a genre, it’s a fan-favorite genre. That reason is because the developers who work on these games are able to push the worlds and gameplay to unique places, and as a result, give more to the players as a whole. So if you want some on PS4? You have options.

#15 Frostpunk

To start off, let’s take things in a slightly different direction. In Frostpunk, you are the ruler of the last city on Earth. An Earth that has been almost literally frozen over, and the most important resource is that of heat.

Now, with your last bastion of hope built, you must not only keep it thriving, but do what you can for those who are there, while also expanding to try and revive humanity from the cold! It won’t be easy, as you’ll have to manage all sorts of choices and options, develop technology, and more. But if you make it through, humanity might just survive the freeze.

#14 They Are Billions

What’s worse than humanity almost freezing to death as a whole? How about a human race that is being constantly hounded by zombies?

Yes, in They Are Billions you’ll be in the ranks of the remaining humans of the world, which are in the mere thousands, while the zombies are literally in the billions. But, in the grand and long campaign you’ll undertake, you’ll take those that are left to fight back against the zombies and try to retake your homes and lands.

Use advanced weaponry, go and build mighty machines in order to be victorious, but remember, every human life you lose is precious, so be mindful and take back the Earth

#13 Deep Rock Galactic

Ok, now I’m depressed and don’t want to talk about the end of the world for a while, alright? Now let’s talk about a set of dwarves who kind of got into something a bit more than they bargained for.

In Deep Rock Galactic, you’ll play with friends as a set of four dwarves trying to mine certain rocks in space for valuable resources. The catch? You aren’t exactly alone on that set of rocks, and those that are there aren’t exactly your biggest fans.

Use a variety of technology to get through the hordes and collect your rewards! Or don’t, and die, your call!

#12 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

Van Helsing is one of the greatest characters in all of fiction, and for good reason. He’s really handy when you’re trying to kill monsters…because he’s the one who usually kills the monsters.

In this new adventure you’ll go to a land on the brink of war between humans and monsters and try to tip the balance to the right side. But you won’t be alone, you’ll have a ghostly companion that’ll aid you, and you’ll have a variety of tools and abilities to take down all the monsters that you face.

Sorry though, Van Helsing isn’t Hugh Jackman in this title.

#11 Sunless Sea

And now for something REALLY different. Sunless Sea is a title that puts you in a sunken world and has you navigating a boat from place to place and unique spot to unique spot to better get a grasp of the world you are in.

It’s your life, and you’ll get to do with it what you want, but be warned, there are plenty of ways to go mad and “get lost” in Sunless Sea, so you’ll need to keep your wits about you. When you die, your descendants will carry on, but what is the legacy you will leave them? Or…is there no good that can come from this haunted watery world?

#10 Machinarium

Let’s keep the “unique title” thing going, huh? In Machinarium, you’ll play the robot Josef, whose girlfriend (yes, she’s a robot too) has been captured by a gang. You must get her back at all costs!

So go through the very unique world of Machinarium and solve puzzles, play mini-games and more to proceed and find the path to getting your girl back. This is truly a title that takes things in a direction that you’ll enjoy because it feels so fresh, and yet fun and familiar.

Plus, the whole game is hand-drawn 2D, which gives you a unique look that cannot be ignored. So play Machinarium and see how great it is!

#9 Deponia

Made by the “Lucasarts of Germany”, Deponia has a very different storyline than you would expect. Mainly because in this world, there are two kinds of people. Those who are rich who live in the sky, and those like Rufus, who live on the actual planet which is basically a garbage dump.

Rufus has a rare stroke of luck though when a woman falls from the sky, and when he realizes that her actual husband is a dead ringer for himself, he hatches a plan to get everything he wants, including her!

But as things unfold, you’ll behold a grand story with many twists and turns, including this garbage man actually saving the world!

#8 Call of Cthulhu

Come on! You KNEW that Cthulhu had to show up on this list, he might not be true steampunk but the worlds this “old god” has inspired has led to games of that like, such as with Call of Cthulhu.

In the game, you play an investigator named Pierce, who goes to an island to investigate the death of a family. But you soon find out that the island and the people upon it aren’t what they appear to be. You’ll be wrapped into a mystery full of cults, conspiracies, and monsters…

You must do your best to keep your mind, else all will be lost. Especially when you-know-who starts to wake up…

#7 The Sinking City

Sticking with the world of H.P Lovecraft and his creations, let’s go to The Sinking City! In this game, you play as a different investigator who goes to the town of Oakmont to do some work. But this half-sunken city is doing weird things to its inhabitants, which now includes you…

You’ll have the entire city to go and explore, including being able to do it by foot, or by driving a boat, or even diving into the very waters that are sinking the city.

But don’t forget, you’re there to solve cases, and there are multiple ways they can be solved! So dive in, literally, and do your best to beat the city before it takes over your mind!

#6 Vampyr

Most times, when you hear a vampire story, you hear of one who is going on a tear throughout a city or world and you follow those trying to stop it. Or you see a vampire that sparkles…and that’s dumb.

In Vampyr though, you’ll be Dr. Jonathan Reid, a man who was recently turned into a vampire in London, 1918.

It is here that a choice is going to be laid before you. Will you become the terror of the night that all fear, or, will you do your best to ween off your more…dangerous qualities long enough to help stop the plague that is sweeping through the streets?

Your choices will define the story and the man/monster you try to be…

#5 SteamWorld Dig Series

Arguably one of the most popular Steampunk series out there, the SteamWorld Dig Series has you taken on the dangers of the underworld (literally under our world…you know, like mining?) one dig at a time. You’ll play as Rusty, a mining bot who goes to various places to help people out and get rich in the process.

As you dig through the world Metroidvania style, you’ll uncover threats and dangers to you and those above. You’ll need to dig fast and be prepared for all that’s coming your way. This is a very rich and beautifully laid out set of worlds, so if you haven’t play these games yet, you’ll definitely want to fix that.

#4 Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

If a game is getting the remastered treatment, you know it had to have been good when it first came out. And indeed, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered is going to be very much worth your time as you play a very fun game full of great story, great characters, and strategic combat.

Set in an alternate version of Earth, the Europa continent has just been put into a brand new war. A small country known as Gallia is trying to stay out of the conflict, but as one of its citizens, you must rise up alongside your friends and countrymen to fight off the invasion that looms!

Take command of Squad 7 and protect your homeland!

#3 The Order: 1886

The PS4 tried to develop some really special new Ips in order to keep fans happy in various ways, and The Order: 1886 was one of those attempts. While the franchise never bloomed, the game itself absolutely has merit.

In this version of Victorian England, you will be a member of a “modern” group of Knights who must use a variety of unique weapons in order to defeat an ancient foe.

As if that’s not enough, the rebellious police state that you live in is trying to take down the Order! Fight your war on two fronts with your allies and weapons in order to take back the world for the side of the light!

#2 BioShock Infinite

The fist Bioshock game to everyone for a ride that they’re still talking about today. With BioShock Infinite, they took things to a new setting and level to remind people just how grand this franchise is. In the game you play as a man desperate for one last chance to atone, and your chance comes when you’re charged with escorting a woman named Elizabeth out of the floating city you’re in.

If you think it’ll be easy, you don’t know Bioshock, a ruthless dictator and his Steampunk lackies are going to try and take her back. Move around the city, unlock special abilities, and get your chance at redemption…maybe…

#1 Dishonored Series

To end things, we thought we’d go and plug a title that isn’t just Steampunk, but a darn fun game to play.

The Dishonored Series comes from Arkane and Bethesda and they created a fun world where it’s not just fun to kill people with supernatural and assassin abilities, but there’s a compelling world and narrative to drive everything forward.

You play as a set of betrayed characters who are trying to get back at those that wronged you. But how you do it, and the abilities you use to do it is entirely up to you. Will you be a true assassin and strike the shadows or evade all that approach you? Or will you be a true supernatural kill and destroy everything in sight?

The choice is yours…