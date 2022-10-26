Hugh Jackman Teases How Wolverine Will Be In Deadpool 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been having some interesting times lately. On the one hand, we got a first look at the first movie of Phase 5 via Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But, on the other hand, the MCU was dealt a considerable blow when many of its films were delayed. Some of them by multiple months. However, the thing that everyone is holding onto is the fact that Deadpool 3 is not only coming in 2024, but it’s bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine one more time. Ryan Reynolds was the one who revealed that in a hilarious video, and fans have been abuzz about it ever since.

Those following this film’s timeline know Reynolds has not been quiet about wanting Deadpool and Wolverine to have another movie together. They first “teamed up” in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine film that did Deadpool dirty in various ways. But, Reynolds was beloved for his role as Wade Wilson before his “transformation,” thus he got his own solo films. Meanwhile, Jackman “ended his run” with the character in 2017 with the movie Logan. It featured an older and dying Wolverine doing one last heroic mission to save Laura Kinney and other Mutants in a forsaken world. It was a moving ending. But, much like the comics themselves, that was just one ending to the story.

Deadpool 3 has already been confirmed not to follow the timeline set by Logan. Thus there will be a lot of action and shenanigans to be had. In an interview, Hugh Jackman noted that he’s very excited to be back in the role again and is working hard to prepare for it. He also stated he knew a bit of the script but wouldn’t say what he knew.

Of course, the big thing that fans want to know about is the “dynamic” between the two. What will it be like? Would it be an “odd couple” kind of thing where Wolverine puts up with Deadpool, and thus he’s grumpy all the time?

“There’s no choice. He’s definitely angrier, grumpy, and he’s gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you.” Jackman made it clear that “free shots” meant physical attacks. You can watch the full interview below:

'I'm going to have the time of my life': @RealHughJackman on reviving his character Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" pic.twitter.com/7aFEwc8dh9 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 25, 2022

In the comics, Wolverine and Deadpool have a unique relationship. Wolverine appreciates Deadpool’s skills, but he can only put up with his antics for so long. They’ve been a part of the X-Men and X-Force often together, but it might not be fair to expect an entire team to come together and instead just the duo getting stuff done.

The movie is also tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But how that works is still up in the air. No matter what, the film is now set to arrive on September 6, 2024.

Source: Twitter