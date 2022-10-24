Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Gets First Trailer

Depending on who you ask, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is either “doing great” or “starting to falter.” That is because after the events of Avengers: Endgame, things got a little screwy. Part of it wasn’t Marvel Studio’s fault, as the global pandemic hurt a lot of things. But, not all of their recent movies and TV properties have been as beloved as the movies up to the end of the Infinity Saga. Plus, if you hadn’t heard, a series of delays have hit the MCU due to the production woes of the Blade movie. One of the few that hasn’t been affected is the film that will start Phase 5, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The third movie in the saga of Scott Lang and his family/allies will be much different than the previous two. As we see in the debut trailer, an accident caused by Cassie, Scott’s daughter, gets the group trapped in the Quantum Realm. Now they have to escape it, but it won’t be that easy as you can imagine. As Janet Van Dyne teases in the trailer, there’s a whole universe within the Quantum Realm that she was a part of for a long time, and not everything within it is good.

The trailer highlights many things that fans will be excited about. Not the least is Cassie getting her super suit and becoming Stature, as proven by the above official art for the movie. Plus, we get our first look at Bill Murray in the MCU, which is fantastic in various ways.

But the big thing here is that we get the official introduction to Jonathan Majors take on Kang The Conqueror. Recall that while he was teased in the Loki series, that wasn’t him that Majors played. Instead, that was one of his “Variants.” The one we see in the trailer is the one true Kang, or at least the version we’re meeting in the timeline right now. His character is complicated. Kang notes that he can get Scott and his family out of the Quantum Realm if they help him in return. No doubt, he wants to break free of the realm himself so he can conquer the outside universe.

Based on statements from Kevin Feige and more, we know that this movie is the start of the “Multiversal Saga” in many ways. So, whatever happens here will reverberate throughout the MCU as a whole. Plus, we know that the two Avengers movies will focus on Kang and the Multiverse in some way, as they’re titled “Secret Wars” and “The Kang Dynasty.”

In a way, this shows the power of the MCU. No one would’ve guessed Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania would be such an important film when it was initially announced. Yet, as the trailer shows, it’s the start of many things.

