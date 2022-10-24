Fire Emblem Engage Will Have Break System

One of the things that have made Fire Emblem so beloved is its intricate and deep battle system. At first, you’ll think it’s just a simple turn-based RPG with different characters having their own stats, but it’s much more than that. You need to build your team with the right amount of classes to endure whatever threats the game throws at you. The upcoming Fire Emblem Engage proves that the combat will be as good as before with the latest tweets about the game. Previously, teases of the game have made their way onto social media; they detailed characters, the world you’re in, and the Emblems you’ll wield via unique rings.

But today, a set of tweets went out that noted how the “Break” system would work. In Fire Emblem Engage, there are multiple weapon classes. The “triangle system” is one of them via Swords, Axes, and Lances. Each one is advantageous to one and weak to the other. There are also “outside classes” that usually don’t have direct weaknesses, like Bows, Staffs, and Daggers. However, in this game, they’ll be weak to “Body Arts,” meaning fists or kicks. We’ve seen this style already through one character, so more are likely on the way:

Each character can wield various weapons; these weapons can have advantages or disadvantages against each other. Swords > axes, axes > lances and lances > swords. Also, body arts > bows, tomes and daggers. It's important to choose advantageous weapons when attacking. #FEEngage https://t.co/K5yp4h0vff — Serenes Forest (@SerenesForest) October 24, 2022

The reason for wanting to take advantage of another character’s weakness is two-fold. First, if you have a more advantageous weapon, you’ll do more damage to them. That means you’ll can defeat them quickly and can move on. The other reason to do it is the “Break” system. If you hit a character with your “superior weapon,” you can cause them to break and lose particular abilities.

In this case, they’ll lose the ability to counterattack you for a whole turn. That means if you were to break them with one character and you have another that can still attack, they can unleash their fury while getting no damage to themselves.

When you hit an enemy with an advantageous weapon, you can "Break" them. An enemy inflicted with "Break" cannot counterattack until the end of the next fight, benefitting the player. Defeating enemies by considering the relationship of weapons is crucial to battles. #FEEngage https://t.co/dsz27iP8W9 — Serenes Forest (@SerenesForest) October 24, 2022

It’s this level of strategy that makes the game fun. You won’t get to break the enemy every time, but even if you do it once, that’s helpful. So as you play Fire Emblem Engage, remember what your characters wield and how you can use them to secure victory faster.

That also applies to the rings containing the Emblems we discussed earlier. Those rings hold the essence/spirits of past heroes, and you’ll be able to use them in battle. Each hero will boost your stats in one way or another. For example, Marth boosts your evasion, Celica boosts magical power, and so on. You’ll want to put these rings on the appropriate character to give them the best stats possible. Plus, it’s teased they’ll learn new attacks through these characters later on.

While we still have a bit of a wait until the title comes out, the game looks like another impressive entry in the series.

Source: Twitter