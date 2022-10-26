Inscryption: How To Free the Caged Wolf and Get the Knife

Inscryption is filled with strange little puzzles for you to figure out, some of which are the purposes of of the cards themselves.

Inscryption is the kind of game that’s just packed with puzzles. Everything from the card game you play to the opponent you play it with to the strange setting where the game takes place is layered with intrigue and mystery. Of course, that’s part of the fun when it comes to a game like this. However, if you’re just getting started in Inscryption, then fear not because we’ve got all the valuable tips you need to get through Leshy’s Cabin alive.

How to Use the Caged Wolf Card in Inscryption

Early in Inscryption, you will begin unlocking unique talking cards, and while the first two are pretty easy to use, the third is a bit tricky. While characters and premonitions will constantly show you that you need to free the Caged Wolf, figuring out how to release it can be challenging. To free the Caged Wolf, you want to bring it out in battle against your opponent’s strongest card. Then all you have to do is watch the card take a beating, and once its health drops to 0, the wolf will be freed.

This will give you the Stunted Wolf, another talking card that can offer helpful hints and advice. The Stunted Wolf is also a much better starting choice for the same blood cost as the Stoat. That’s not all, either, as freeing the Caged Wolf in the game also frees the statue of the wolf in Leshy’s Cabin. With that in mind, you can now retrieve the wolf and place it next to the figure of the squirrel, which will unlock the Knife item for use.

The Knife can be used in two ways to help the player out. The first is allowing you to remove an eye during a card game to tip the scales further. This can be exceptionally useful as it weighs a lot more than your teeth, meaning it weighs down the scales more. However, the Knife is also helpful for puzzles, as Leshy will offer you a new eye with magical abilities.

When you are offered the box of eyes, select the fancy-looking green one, and you will notice that you can see invisible paint all over the cabin. The first message on the box will tell you to go to the cuckoo clock, which you should move away from the table to do before the card game ends. The green paint on the clock and its hands reveal where to place the needles, so just unlock the clock by lining up the color splashes together.

Finally, and most importantly, this will give you a roll of film that you will need to use to beat Leshy and his creepy camera. Swap this roll with Leshy’s film after defeating him to finally escape the cabin.