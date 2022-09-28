Hugh Jackman Will Be Wolverine Once More in Deadpool 3

Deadpool movies will always hold a special place in the heart of fans, and Hollywood. They almost didn’t come out, after all. The character was first brought to live-action by Ryan Reynolds in the maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie. The movie was terrible, but Reynolds as Wade Wilson was great, so Fox tried to do a redo with him in a solo movie. However, things didn’t get moving along the path to full production, so a certain someone leaked footage of the movie, and then Fox got the film done. It was the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever at the time, and the sequel did just as well. The wait for a new film was a long one, but now, we have news on it straight from Ryan Reynolds.

In a very special tweet, Ryan talks about how hard he and his team are working to bring forth Deadpool 3. He reminds fans that the movie will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity and that each movie with Deadpool needs to be special. There are many references to the character and Ryan Reynolds’ side-businesses in the clip, and then he drops a bombshell. Enjoy.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Yes, it’s true, Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine once again! It’s been rumored that Reynolds wanted to do a true movie featuring Wolverine and Deadpool together, but every time it seemed that Jackman wasn’t interested. That seems to have been fixed now because he’s officially in the movie, and we got the release date of September 26th, 2024. So about two years from now, you’ll see their adventure.

Why is this so special? Well, Hugh Jackman has been the only live-action Wolverine in the movies. He was there for the original X-Men film, had multiple spinoff films, and even was the catalyst for the two X-Men movie timelines to come together for the beloved Days of Future Past film. He originally ended his run with the equally beloved film Logan, where Wolverine died trying to save X-23. Fans will be grateful that this wasn’t the end.

There is a lot we still don’t know about this movie, including how much of a role Jackman will have in it. But, given the ending of the video where they’re singing about Hugh and even doing the Wolverine slash marks on the logo, we’re going to guess he’ll be a pretty major player in the film.

The question that many fans have is whether this will be a one-off or whether Jackman will appear in other MCU films. Including the upcoming Secret Wars which could easily involve the multiverse and thus bring Jackson back once again. Only time will tell, but fans speculate until these movies come out.

Source: Ryan Reynolds